Supermoon 2023: When And How To Watch The Buck Moon In India

Get ready for a mesmerising celestial spectacle as the night sky will be illuminated by a supermoon, also known as the buck moon. This extraordinary event occurs when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance. At 5.09 PM IST on Monday, the moon will attain its peak illumination, marking the first of four supermoons in 2023.

3 things you need to know

The Supermoon 2023 illuminated the night sky with its larger and brighter appearance.

It's called buck moon because it symbolises the time when deer grow their antlers after shedding them in the spring.

The next supermoon is on September 29, this year.

Why is the July full moon called the buck moon?

The buck moon holds a special significance in July because it is believed to be the time when deer or bucks grow the antlers after shedding them during the spring. It symbolises renewal and growth in the natural world.

(July moon is called buck moon | Image: Shutterstock)

This year is exceptional, as it will witness 13 full moon events instead of the usual 12. The buck moon will kick off a series of four consecutive supermoons, with two occurring in August, including a blue moon- the closest moon to Earth this year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

What's so special about a supermoon?

It’s the perfect alignment of the moon’s elliptical path and its proximity to Earth that gives it a larger and more luminous appearance. This presents astronomers with a unique opportunity to study the moon in greater detail, enhancing our understanding of its surface, geology and other intriguing features.

(With clear skies, you'll be able to see the supermoon with the naked eye | Image: Nasa/Instagram)

When the moon is near the horizon, it appears larger due to an optical illusion called the moon illusion. Objects like buildings or trees on the horizon provide a frame of reference, creating the perception of an enlarged moon. During a supermoon, this illusion is heightened, resulting in an even more magnified moonrise or moonset.

Supermoons offer a 30 percent increase in brightness and a 14 percent enlargement of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. During this particular supermoon event, the moon will be a mere 361,934 kilometres away from Earth, compared to its average distance of around 382,900 kilometres.

When will the supermoon be visible?

To witness this celestial spectacle, simply look towards the southeast after sunset, depending on your local weather conditions. With clear skies, you’ll be able to see the supermoon with the naked eye. Tonight, the moon will rise at 7:39 pm and remain visible until 4:20 am.