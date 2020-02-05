Surajkund Mela 2020 Dates, Timings And Other Important Details

Surajkund Mela 2020 is an art and craft festival organised by the Haryana Tourism Department in Surajkund. It started in 1987 and is in its 34th year currently. The main objective of the mela is to provide a platform to artists and craftsmen from all over the country to showcase their talent and promote their handicrafts, handlooms, etc.

Read | Karisma Kapoor Did The Most 'desi-mom' Thing Ever At Armaan Jain's Wedding; Watch

The mela hosts around more than a million visitors from all over the world. Apart from handlooms and handicrafts, visitors can engage in traditional folk dances, musical shows, and even puppet skits. Colourful decorations, melodious sounds of folk music in the background, and flawless craftsmanship aptly capture the essence of this fair. Here are the important details such as the Surajkund Mela dates and Surajkund Mela timings to know about before one visits the fair.

Read | Kala Ghoda Festival Timings For February 5: Theater, Stand Up Comedy & Dance

Surajkund Mela 2020 details:

Surajkund Mela location: Surajkund, district Faridabad in Haryana.

Surajkund Mela Dates: February 1st February to February 16th.

Surajkund Mela Timings: 10:30 am to 8:30 pm

Theme state: Himachal Pradesh

Ticket Price during Weekdays: 120/-

Ticket Price during Weekends: 180/-

As per the official website of the Surajkund festival, the Surajkund Mela dates are from February 1 and will continue till February 16. Tickets for the Surajkund International Crafts Fair are easily available on all major online booking platforms and even at the venue. The theme state for the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2020 is Himachal Pradesh. The theme state each year is selected to showcase the unique culture and rich heritage of that state through various art forms and handicrafts from the state. Hundreds of artistes from the state of Himachal Pradesh would be seen performing different folk arts and dances. From traditional dances art forms to exquisite crafts, there will be a bouquet of heritage and culture from Himachal Pradesh to enthral the audience. Also, as per the information on the official website, a replica of the ‘Bhima Kali Temple’ and the already existing ‘Maheshwar Devta Temple’ would be the main attraction of this year’s Mela.

Read | Samantha Akkineni Admits Rejecting 'Jaanu' When Approached For The First Time

Read | Ekta Kapoor Shows Her Fun And Quirky Side In This Instagram Video | WATCH

Image credits: Haryana tourism official website