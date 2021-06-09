Surya Grahan 2021 Date And Time In India And How To Watch It Safely?

On Thursday, Indian skygazers will be treated to a treat as the country prepares to see its first Surya Grahan of 2021. On June 10, 2021, the surya grahan will be visible all throughout India. In terms of natural spatial phenomena, the spectacular occurrence is a rare occurrence and always a sight to see. As we are taught in school, an eclipse happens when one celestial body, such as a moon or planet, passes into the shadow of another celestial body. When the moon covers the sun's light and casts its shadow on Earth, a solar eclipse, also known as a surya grahan, happens, as the sun is briefly obscured.

Surya grahan 2021 date and time in India

Surya grahan date: 1:42 PM (IST) till 6:41 PM

Surya grahan in june 2021: June 10th, 2021

Surya grahan is a rare event, and skygazers love to watch it. They must be informed of the event's exact date and time in order to avoid missing it. On June 10, 2021, there will be a total surya grahan. At 1:42 p.m. (IST), the celestial event will begin and terminate at 6:41 p.m. (IST). An annular surya grahan with a ring of fire seen throughout the eclipse will be seen.

In addition to the day and time, the surya grahan can only be seen in a few specific geographic locations. The surya grahan of June 2021 will not be visible across the country; only Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh would be able to see it. In addition to these Indian locations, the surya grahan will be seen from parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia.

How to watch Surya Grahan 2021 in India?

If you plan to witness surya grahan 2021 in person, it is not suggested that you see the eclipse with your naked eye since it might cause significant eye injury. As a result, people should take measures and use special glasses to protect themselves. Skygazers who couldn't make it to these areas to observe the spectacle may watch it live on a variety of websites and YouTube channels.

How is the solar eclipse different from the lunar eclipse?

Solar eclipses occur every 18 months on average, whereas lunar eclipses occur twice a year on average. A lunar eclipse is more apparent from different parts of the world than a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses occur during the day, generally on a new moon day, whereas lunar eclipses occur at night, frequently on a full moon night. The lunar eclipses may be seen with the naked eye and are totally safe to do so.

IMAGE: MARK TEGETHOFF UNSPLASH