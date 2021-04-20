Swaminarayan Jayanti 2021 Date, History, & Significance

Swaminarayan Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birthday of Shree Swaminarayan. According to the ancient Hindu scriptures, the supreme Purna Purushottam Shree Swaminarayan manifested himself in the Chhapaiya Villiage of North India. Read on to know more about Swaminarayan Jayanti history and Swaminarayan Jayanti significance.

Swaminarayan Jayanti date

This year, Swaminarayan Jayanti is falling on April 21, 2021

Swaminarayan Jayanti History

It is believed by the disciples and followers of Lord Swaminarayan that he manifested himself as Chaitra 9 in Vikram Samvat 1837, April 3, 1781 AD and the occasion was Ram Navami.

Swaminarayan Jayanti significance & why it is celebrated

Swaminarayan Jayanti is celebrated to worship Shree Swaminarayan, who manifested himself on the occasion of Rama Navami back in the year 1781. It is believed that Lord Swaminarayan was born as an adorable baby to Dharmadev and Bhaktimata. Every year, Shree Swaminarayan’s disciples celebrate the day in his honour. Shree Swaminarayan has devotees from all over the world.

How is Swaminarayan Jayanti celebrated every year by his disciples?

Every year, on the occasion of Swaminarayan Jayanti, his disciples observe a fast. Moreover, most of the disciples observing a fast do not even drink water or eat any food on this day. The devotees were are allowed to eat fruits during their fasting hours. It is believed that the Shree Swaminarayan is present for six days during which devotees, disciple and saints engage in spiritual songs to honour Shree Swaminarayan. Every Shri Swaminarayan Mandir celebrates this day with respect and dedication.

A dhoon is conducted for 24 hours as a sign of the announcement of the Almighty’s arrival. His followers or disciples chant Lord Swaminarayan’s name in a rhythmic manner is considered to be a prayer that summons the Lord on earth. The idol of Swaminarayan is placed on a decorated cradle and offered pleasantries. A traditional Aarti is performed which is closely followed by chanting of verses to praise the Lord’s name and power. This entire celebration coincides with the occasion of Ram Navami.

Swaminarayan Jayanti wishes

May God Swaminarayan will fulfill your life with Health, Wealth and Prosperity this Swaminarayan Jayanti 2021!

Happy Swaminaryan Jayanti 2021! May this Swamirayan Jayanti bring Happiness in your Life.

Happy Swaminarayan jayanti!

