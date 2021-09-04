Last Updated:

Teachers Day 2021: Check Quotes, Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages, Status And More

Ahead of Teachers Day 2021, look at some quotes, wishes, images and Whatsapp Status that you can use to celebrate the occasion.

Joel Kurian
Teachers play a massive role in the growth of an individual, right from development of a child at an early age to a new learning in the life of an elderly in old age. In India, the value of a teacher, as 'Guru' in Hindi, has been recognised since centuries, and mentioned even in the ancient religious texts and festivals like 'Guru Purnima' are also marked. Teachers' Day is celebrated with fanfare across the nation on September 5, in memory of the first Vice President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who displayed his teaching excellence, not just in India, but in various parts of the world. 

Teacher's Day is marked by netizens by sending messages, quotes, images and putting it as status or stories. Here are some of the best one can use ahead of the celebration of Teachers' Day:

Teachers' Day quotes

"If a child can’t learn the way we teach, maybe we should teach the way they learn."– Ignacio Estrada

"I am not a teacher, but an awakener." –Robert Frost

"Teaching is the highest form of understanding." - Aristotle

"Teachers should be the best minds in the country"- Dr Radhakrishnan

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves" –Dr Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day wishes, messages

All I am, I owe to a Teacher. All I will be, is because of a Teacher. All I will ever be,is a Teacher. Thank you can never be enough. Not all heroes wear capes, some are called Teachers.

TeachersDay is an occasion to remember and appreciate those who made us who we are. Some of them may have taught us values that we carried into our adulthoods. Happy Teachers' Day.

You are not just a teacher to me, you are also an inspiration. Lucky to have you as my guide.  Happy Teachers' Day.

A teacher is a star who teaches others to shine. Impacts of teachers aren't only stuck inside classrooms but in students' mind, heart and life. Happy Teachers Day.

It has been an honor to get to learn so many things from you. Thanks for inspiring me! Happy Teachers' Day 

Teachers' Day images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Teachers' Day WhatsApp status

