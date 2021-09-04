Teacher's Day 2021: How To Celebrate Teacher's Day Online? Cards, Gift Ideas For Teachers

In India, every year September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is observed as Teachers’ Day to honour the memory of India’s first Vice President and to celebrate the importance of teachers in our lives. On this day, students thank their teachers for their efforts and valuable teachings in shaping their lives. But, this year the schools are not completely functional due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, here's are some ideas to celebrate Teachers Day online.

Teacher's Day greeting card ideas

Book shape card- A card expressing your gratitude and experiences in a booklet is a great and descriptive card to impress your teachers.

Theme-based card- Select a theme based on your teacher's interest like a favorite subject or topic and design a card accordingly.

Tribute to teacher's teacher- Create a greeting card by recalling his/her teacher. On the card, one can place the images of the teachers' teacher and surely, your teacher will remember this for a long time.

Photo collage card- write messages or an appreciation note that you want on your collage.

Teacher's Day gift ideas

Plant- Plants are not only a sophisticated gift but also show your wisdom. Small plants such as Money Plant, Lucky Bamboo, Snake Plant, Jade Plant, Potted Orchids and more, can be a perfect gift for your teacher. It will bring prosperity to their lives.

Personalized Diary- This will offer a space to write down thoughts and memories to treasure them forever. This will be an organized and stylish gift.

Photoframe- Gift your teacher an engraved wooden photo frame with the message you want to share with your 'Best teacher'

Teacher's Day Greeting card quotes

Teaching is the best profession anyone can ever have. I feel really lucky to have you as my teacher. Happy Teachers Day! Wish you have a wonderful time today!

Thank you for being an excellent educator! We know teachers like you are not easy to find. We appreciate your time, your patience, your ability to make a dry subject interesting, and your smile. Happy Teachers Day!

The best teachers in the world are those who teach from the heart, not from the book… Happy Teachers Day!

The joys of learning come from you, for you make things simply wonderful to know…Happy Teachers Day!

(Image credit: Shutterstock)