Teddy Day Messages 2020: Heartwarming Words You Can Send To Your Beloved

Valentine's Day is around the corner and all love birds have started planning a special date for their love interest. Couples celebrate this season of love for a week that includes Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day.

They express their love and affection throughout the week. Apart from surprising their partners with flowers and chocolates, they also try to convey their feelings through messages and quotes. Here are a few quotes you can use if you want to add a little more warmth of your love on Teddy day, i.e February 10.

Teddy Day Messages you can send to your better half

May the warmth of love always be with you, and here I am sending you the teddy to keep you warm with love. Happy Teddy Day!



I wish to have you, next to me / In every phase of my life I would always like to hug you like a teddy bear. / So sending you one, to say, / Happy Teddy Day!



I am sending a Teddy to you. / Love my Teddy Bear, / Kiss my Teddy Bear, / Hug my Teddy Bear, / keep that Teddy Carefully / Because Teddy has my heart Happy Teddy Day.



When a TOUCH could HEAL a wound When EYES could SPEAK volumes When a SMILE can confirm I'M THERE Then why do we need words to say 'I LOVE YOU.' Happy Teddy Bear Day!



You are always in my thoughts and in my dreams wherever may I go you will always be close to my heart on Teddy Bear Day. I'd like to say' I LOVE YOU' more than you know. Happy Teddy Bear Day.



There is nothing more warm and secure in this world than being in your arms. Even though I cannot get to hug you every day, the teddy is for you to do that. Happy Teddy Day!



Happy teddy day sweetheart. I hope you know why I love you so much! You bring positive vibes into my life just like the sunshine. Thank you for making my life delightful.



It's a TEDDY BEAR DAY! And I 'm thinking of someone cute and huggable that someone SPECIAL IS YOU.



You are eternal like love, You are cute as the stuffed toy, Take this teddy as my heart, It’s filled with my love and my joy!



Sending you a replica of me so that you can hug, adore and kiss it whenever you cannot do these to me. Happy Teddy Day, my baby! I love you more than you can imagine.

