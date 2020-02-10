Win Over Your Loved One With THESE Teddy Day Status For Valentine’s Week 2020

The loveliest week of the year, that is the 'Valentines week' or 'Love week' has started. People are indulging in the celebration of love for all. This includes exchanging gifts and messages and displaying an act of love on the day. For example on Teddy Day, the popular belief is to give gifts to the loved one. Teddy Day is around the corner and we give you some messages to send to your loved one.

Also Read | Resorts In Chennai That Are Perfect For Couples To Spend This Valentine's Day

Teddy Day

Teddies are considered to be the cutest soft toy which is loved by most girls. This day is specially meant for girls. A guy gives a soft teddy to his partner that will always remind her of him. It can be gender fluid presents as well.

Here are some status ideas for Valentine’s weeks for Teddy Day 2020

'Everything in life I share, except of course my teddy bear.'

'The greatest gift I received this year was not wrapped, nor had a bow, it was having you there to hold. You are a gift I will Honor, Cherish, and above all Love. Happy Teddy Bear Day.'

'I wish I were a cell in your blood, so I would be sure I will visit your heart someday. Happy Teddy Day.'

'A Teddy bear is a faithful friend You can pick him up at either end, And he’s always there when you need him most.'

'Teddy Bears shouldn’t sit in closets when there’s a child around who will love them.'

'A bedroom without a teddy is like a face without a smile.'

'The Soft Cuddly Teddy Is There To Show, I Will Always Be There, This You Should Know..Happy Teddy Bear Day.'

'On Teddy Bear Day, We Think Of People

Who Have Cheered And Encouraged Us,

Who Go Out Of Their Way

To Be Kind And Caring,

Who Have Enriched Our Lives

Just By Being Themselves.

You Are Such A Person.

I’m So Happy You’re My Love

Happy Teddy Bear Day…'

Who Have Cheered And Encouraged Us, Who Go Out Of Their Way To Be Kind And Caring, Who Have Enriched Our Lives Just By Being Themselves. You Are Such A Person. I’m So Happy You’re My Love Happy Teddy Bear Day…' 'It’s Teddy Bear Day,

and I’m thinking

of someone cute & huggable

who are you!!

Happy Teddy Bear Day.'

More about Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is celebrated to mark fertility rites and random pairing of the opposite gender in the Roman Festival of Lupercalia. It was called by this name until Pope Gelasius changed it to St. Valentine’s Day. The festival initially was celebrated during mid-February during the onset of spring. Modern-day valentine’s day marks celebrating love irrespective of gender and exchange of gifts and acts of love. The Valentine's week starts from February 7 to February 14 of every year.

Also Read | Best Resorts In Bangalore For Couples To Spend This Valentine's Day 2020

Valentines Week List

February 7 – Rose Day

February 8 – Propose Day

February 9 – Chocolate Day

February 10 – Teddy Day

February 11 – Promise Day

February 12 – Hug Day

February 13 – Kiss Day

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

Also Read | Single On Valentines Day? Inspire Other Singles By Doing These Things On February 14

Also Read | Couple Friendly Resorts In And Around Mumbai You Can Visit This Valentine's Day