Win Over Your Loved One With THESE Teddy Day Status For Valentine’s Week 2020

The loveliest week of the year, that is the 'Valentines week' or 'Love week' has started. People are indulging in the celebration of love for all. This includes exchanging gifts and messages and displaying an act of love on the day. For example on Teddy Day, the popular belief is to give gifts to the loved one. Teddy Day is around the corner and we give you some messages to send to your loved one.
Teddies are considered to be the cutest soft toy which is loved by most girls. This day is specially meant for girls. A guy gives a soft teddy to his partner that will always remind her of him. It can be gender fluid presents as well.
Valentine’s Day is celebrated to mark fertility rites and random pairing of the opposite gender in the Roman Festival of Lupercalia. It was called by this name until Pope Gelasius changed it to St. Valentine’s Day. The festival initially was celebrated during mid-February during the onset of spring. Modern-day valentine’s day marks celebrating love irrespective of gender and exchange of gifts and acts of love. The Valentine's week starts from February 7 to February 14 of every year.
