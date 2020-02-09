Teddy Day Wishes: Make Your Beloved Feel The Warmth Of Your Affection Through Words

Valentine's Day is around the corner and all love birds have started planning a special date for their love interest. Couples celebrate this season of love for a week that includes Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. They express their love and affection throughout the week. Apart from flowers and chocolates, they also try to let their partner feel the warmth of their love and affection. Here are a few quotes and messages you can add with a squashy teddy bear this Teddy Day.

Teddy Day Quotes and Messages

Your cuddling is as soft as the one of the teddy bear/ Your smile is as cute as that of a teddy’s smile/ Your innocence matches the level of a teddy’s innocence / Who says teddies are not for real??/ I have one in you, my dear/ Happy Teddy Day!

In this special valentine week,/ On this special teddy day,/ I want to confess my love for you,/ There never was,/ there never will be another you! Happy Teddy Day!!

Hug a bear day is not how long you've been together; not how much you've given or receive; not how many times you've helped each other. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

You always live within me,/ You always laugh within me,/ And makes me happy and smiling,/ You always gives me a soft and/ Touchy feeling just like a lovely teddy./ Happy Teddy Day

You might not be able to hug me every day, but you can surely hug this teddy bear as this is the replica of me lying beside you. Happy Teddy Day dear!

Dear love,/ By giving you this teddy,/ I want to show you,/ That I am ready,/ To make you mine,/ & to fill our lives with sunshine!!

T-E-D-D-Y/ T- Tender/ E- Endearing Friend/ D- Down Right Cute/ D- Delicate/ Y- Year after year by my side/ Please, be my Teddy this year love!!

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites.)

(Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)