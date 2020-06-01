Telangana Formation Day: See The History, Significance Of The Day

Each year, since 2014, Telangana celebrates its formation Day on June 2. It is on this day that the 29th state of India was formed. Telangana Formation Day is all about celebrating the formation of the state after it was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh. Read on to know more about the historical significance of the day and how it is celebrated all over the state.

Telangana Formation Day: History of the Telangana region

The Nizams first started the use of the word Telangana from 1724-1948 to differentiate between Marathi speaking kingdoms of their region.

Post the Nizams, the Satvahanas ruled the region around 230 BC to 220 AD.

Then the Kakatiyas reigned around the region in 1083-1203 when Warangal was declared as the capital of the region.

Warangal was then attacked by Allaudin Khilji's general Malik Kafur in 1309 AD. Post which till 1687, the region was under Delhi Sultanate.

Nizam-ul-Mulk Asif Jah (from Asif Jahin Nizam dynasty) established freedom in 1799. In 1769, he made Hyderabad as the capital of his empire.

Till 1946, the region remained under the alliance of British and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

After India's Independence in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel requested the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Osman Ali Khan, to join the Indian Union which was refused several times. But on 17 September 1948, Indian army annexed Hyderabad.

The Nizam finally surrendered to Sardar Patel and Hyderabad state acceded to the Indian Union.

Telangana formation day significance

In 2013, the UPA government headed by Dr. Manmohan Singh cleared the bill in both the houses of the parliament.

In April 2014, after general elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi was regarded victorious and thus formed the state government in Telangana. K Chandrashekar Rao was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana.

The Telangana state was formally inaugurated on 2 June 2014, post which the day is celebrated as the 'State Formation day'.

Telangana formation day celebration

The day is observed by honouring the exemplary contribution of people in different fields. The state also sponsors several events that are conducted in this day. However, this year things could be different due to the lockdown in the state which has been extended until June 30.

