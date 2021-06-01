Telangana Formation Day Images And Wishes To Share With Your Friends This Year

Telangana became an independent state on June 2, 2014. Telangana Formation Day has been observed every year since then. This day is observed throughout the state, with formal festivities held in all districts. The state will commemorate the 6th anniversary of Telangana's formation this year. On Telangana Formation Day, here are a few wishes for you to share.

Telangana Formation Day significance

The law was passed in both chambers of parliament in 2013 by the UPA government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi was declared winner in general elections in April 2014, and therefore constituted the state government in Telangana. Telangana's first Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, was sworn in. The Telangana state was formally established on June 2, 2014, and the day is now known as 'State Formation Day.'

Telangana formation day wishes

This year, June 2, 2021, marks the seventh Telangana State Formation Day. Wishing the State endless growth and boundless happiness.

Wishing everyone a happy Telangana Formation Day. Let us all strive towards a better and brighter Telangana.

Greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Formation day. In today’s time, the state has shown a mirror to those who believe in division and discrimination. May the Lord keep this land peaceful and prosperous.

The youngest state of India Telangana turns a year older. Happy Telangana State Formation Day to all.

Warmest greetings to our brothers and sisters of Telangana on the state’s formation day. Wish you peace and progress.

Greetings and best wishes to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day!

Greetings to all the people of Telangana on the State formation day. Tributes to all who sacrificed their lives for the cause. Salutations to youth who participated in the struggle.

Greetings to everyone in India's Youngest State. Salutes to all those Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the state.

Happy Statehood Day Greetings to all the Telangana Brothers and Sisters

Warm wishes to the wonderful people of Telangana on their state formation day. May the state prosper and reach new heights of progress and peace

On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. May the Lord always keep this land peaceful & prosperous.

We Dreamt, We Fought and We Achieved. Happy Telangana Formation day!

Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. Wishing the State endless growth and boundless prosperity and happiness.

Warm wishes to the wonderful people of Telangana on their state formation day. May the state prosper and reach new heights of progress and peace. Telangana Formation Day.

Greetings to all the sons & daughters of Telangana Talli. On the state formation day, lets recollect the sacrifices of our martyrs in the statehood movement. Happy Telangana Formation Day.

Telangana Formation Day images

This is the ancient Warangal Gate, it is the official emblem of the state of Telangana. It is full of unexplored Hindu temples, I hope to explore and reveal more information about this amazing state. #TelanganaFormationDay #TelanganaFormationDay2019 #Telangana #StatehoodDay pic.twitter.com/PgtHLgTFc9 — ᏢᏒᎪᏉᎬᎬᏁ mᎾhᎪᏁ🔥 (@PraveenMohanET) June 2, 2019

Warm greetings to #Telangana CM Shri K Chandrashekar Rao Ji & his state's people on their statehood day. May this beautiful state continue to touch greater heights of peace, prosperity & development in days to come. #TelanganaFormationDay ⁦@TelanganaCMO⁩ pic.twitter.com/JCdeXXXU0p — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 2, 2019

Our greetings to the people of the #Telangana on the occasion of #TelanganaFormationDay. May Allah always keep this land peaceful & prosperous: @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/FeSsKuupoZ — AIMIM (@aimim_national) June 2, 2019

IMAGE: SHIV PRASAD UNSPLASH