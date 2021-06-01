Telangana Formation Day: Know All About The Historic Day For The Indian State

Telangana celebrates its formation day on June 2 every year since 2014. The 29th state of India was established on this day. Telangana Formation Day commemorates the state's formation following its separation from Andhra Pradesh. Continue reading to learn more about the day's historical significance and how it is observed around the state.

Telangana Formation Day History of the region

From 1724 to 1948, the Nizams used the term Telangana to distinguish between Marathi-speaking kingdoms in their territory.

The Satvahanas controlled the province after the Nizams, from roughly 230 BC until 220 AD.

The Kakatiyas then ruled the province from 1083 until 1203 when Warangal was recognized as the territory's capital.

In 1309 AD, Allaudin Khilji's commander Malik Kafur besieged Warangal. The territory was thereafter ruled by the Delhi Sultanate until 1687.

Nizam-ul-Mulk Asif Jah who was from the Asif Jahin Nizam dynasty established freedom in 1799.

The territory remained under the control of the British as well as the Nizam of Hyderabad until 1946.

Following India's independence in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel urged that the very last Nizam of Hyderabad, Osman Ali Khan, join the Indian Union, but he was repeatedly denied. However, the Indian army captured Hyderabad on September 17, 1948.

The Nizam of Hyderabad finally submitted to Sardar Patel, and the state of Hyderabad joined the Indian Union.

Telangana formation day significance

The law was passed in both sessions of parliament in 2013 by the UPA government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh.

In April 2014, it was announced the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the winner in the general elections. They thus formed a new state government in Telangana with K Chandrashekar Rao being the first-ever Chief Minister of the new state.

On June 2, 2014, the state named Telangana was officially established. The day is thus known as "State Formation Day."

Telangana formation day celebration

The day is commemorated by honouring those who have made outstanding contributions in various fields. The state also supports a number of activities that take place on this day. This year, though, things may be different due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended till June 9.

