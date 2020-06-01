Telangana Formation Day Wishes To Share With Your Family And Friends

The state of Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014. Since then, Telangana Formation day is celebrated every year. The entire state celebrates this day by holding formal events across the districts. This year, the state will be celebrating the 6th anniversary of Telangana Formation day. Here are a few wishes for you to share on Telangana Formation day.

Telangana Formation day wishes

Wishing everyone a happy Telangana Formation Day. Let us all strive towards a better and brighter Telangana.

Greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Formation day. In today’s time, the state has shown a mirror to those who believe in division and discrimination. May the Lord keep this land peaceful and prosperous.

Warmest greetings to our brothers and sisters of Telangana on the state’s formation day. Wish you peace and progress.

Greetings and best wishes to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day!

Greetings to all the people of Telangana on the State formation day. Tributes to all who sacrificed their lives for the cause. Salutations to youth who participated in the struggle.

Greetings to everyone in India's Youngest State. Salutes to all those Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the state.

Happy Statehood Day Greetings to all the Telangana Brothers and Sisters

Warm wishes to the wonderful people of Telangana on their state formation day. May the state prosper and reach new heights of progress and peace

On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. May the Lord always keep this land peaceful & prosperous.

We Dreamt, We Fought and We Achieved. Happy Telangana Formation day!

We raise a toast to the spirit of a new age state that houses age-old traditions, legacies, and cultures. Happy Telangana State Formation Day!

India's youngest state turns a year older. Best wishes to the people of Telangana

Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. Wishing the State endless growth and boundless prosperity and happiness.

Warm wishes to the wonderful people of Telangana on their state formation day. May the state prosper and reach new heights of progress and peace. Telangana Formation Day

Greetings to all the sons & daughters of Telangana Talli. On the state formation day, lets recollect the sacrifices of our martyrs in the statehood movement. Happy Telangana Formation Day.

