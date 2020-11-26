Thanksgiving 2020 Dinner Traditional And Side Dishes To Serve

Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated on various dates across the world. The highlight of contemporary Thanksgiving is a large meal, generally centred on a large roasted turkey. There are several other dishes that people could make to celebrate the special occasion with their family and close ones.

Thanksgiving 2020 dinner dishes and recipe

Thanksgiving dinner has turkey as the main dish, but there are many other alternatives too. There are also a variety of side dishes which vary from traditional dishes to ones that reflect regional or cultural heritage. It is said that in the United States of America, people eat more on this day than any other day of the year.

Traditional Thanksgiving dishes

Roast Turkey

It is the most essential thanksgiving dish around the world. The ingredients required are; a whole turkey with neck and giblets removed, kosher salt, fresh black pepper, onion, bunch thyme, rosemary sprigs, sage leaves, head garlic, melted butter and chicken broth. A 12 to 14 lbs turkey needs three to four hours in the oven. It is heated at 450° for the first 30 minutes and they drop to 350º so that it does not burn. It should be rested for 20 minutes with aluminium foil before serving.

Classic Green Bean Casserole

The ingredients required to make the dish are green beans, butter, onion, mushrooms, salt, black pepper, clove garlic, all-purpose flour, whole milk and fried onions. The cream can be made at home or bought from a store. The oven is needed to be preheated at 350°. The ingredients are mixed properly for 10 to 15 minutes. It is baked until warmed through and bubbling, which takes around 30 minutes.

Thanksgiving recipes for side dishes

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

It is one of the spotlight Thanksgiving dishes. The ingredients are sweet potatoes, brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract, milk, eggs, salt, all-purpose flour, chopped pecans and mini marshmallows. The potatoes need to be roasted and the oven has to be preheated to 350° with cooking spray for around 15 minutes. The ingredients are to be stirred together in a bowl and baked for around 30 minutes.

Classic Stuffing

Stuffing is a seasoned bread cube mixture of onion and herbs. Ingredients required are bread, butter, onion, Stalks celery, clove garlic, parsley, sage, thyme leaves, rosemary, salt, black pepper, chicken or vegetables and eggs. The bread has to be sliced and kept overnight to dry out. The oven needs to be preheated at 350° with butter and adding other ingredients in the mix. The mixture has to be cooked for around 45 minutes.