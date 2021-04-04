The Best Easter Ideas For Art And Craft To Keep Kids Entertained On Easter Day

Easter is one of the most important and fun festivals for the Christian community. Kids are especially ecstatic to celebrate Easter as they get to down chocolate Easter Eggs and receive a lot of gifts in their Easter baskets. This year, Easter is going to fall on April 4, 2021. We have compiled a list of Easter ideas for Happy Easter 2021 that your kids are sure to enjoy.

Easter Ideas for Kids

Easter Egg Bunnies and Decorations

You can make fun Easter decorations with your kids. The theme of easter usually revolves around bunnies and eggs. You can create rabbits out of paper mache, or cardboard cutouts. You can decorate them together with your kids with watercolours or acrylic. You can make Easter Egg toys with Paper mache to hang around the house. You can create a tiny Easter tree with the rabbits and eggs hanging off off it. You can also take a look at the video given above, which features a ton of Easter best ideas for crafts that you can with your kids.

An Easter Candy House

Since Easter is a festival where a lot of chocolates and candies are shared, making an Easter Candy house with your kids can be one of the most interesting and fun Easter ideas. You can create a house with a skeleton of a house with hard cardboard and stick it together so that it doesn't. Next, you can sit down with your kids and fill up the house with Easter Eggs and Chocolates. For the last and most important part, you can take candies and paste them all over the outside of the house, and your perfect Candy house would be ready. You can gift this candy house to friends or relatives.

Easter Baskets

Easter Eggs are never complete without a beautiful Easter Basket to accompany them. Easter baskets are used to store the Easter Eggs around the house and in the gardens so children can find them when they wake up on Easter Day. You can involve your kids in making Easter Baskets before Easter Day and create an assortment of beautiful different types of Easter baskets. You can choose different materials for the basket, decorate them with flowers and leaves and silk clothes. Kids will have a lof of fun making and decorating baskets with you.

Image Source: Little Crafties YouTube