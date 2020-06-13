USA Army Birthday 2020: Know About The Significance And The History Of The US Armed Forces

Army Birthday 2020 is celebrated as one of the most important days in the United States of America. This day marks the creation of the Army in the year 1775, according to a news portal. These Army men were originally considered to be volunteer soldiers to the continental army. However, after years of service, the army was formed and thus Army birthday 2020 is celebrated in their honour. It is this day when people of the United States of America pay tribute to the brave soldiers who are serving their country despite the conditions.

Army Birthday 2020: Know about the significance and the history of the US Armed Forces

History of US Army Birthday

In June of 1775, the continental Army was established. The congress of the United States approved the raising of 10 such companies and entrusted them with riflemen. These soldiers were set out to be enlisted in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia until the end of the revolutionary war. On June 15 of the same year, the Continental army selected George Washington as their leader. The army named him as general and commander in chief. The army then fully formed had a motive to fight against enemy forces in large formations through small ambush tactics. From there in 1802 the congress established the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York.

US Army Birthday significance

The United States Army is said to be older than the country itself, as in the formation of the army was done prior to the formation of the United States of America. Thus it is this factor that makes the Army older than the country it has been serving. It is believed by many that if the US army were a city, then it would be the 10th largest nation. According to a news portal, the US army currently has over 1 million soldiers who are serving in the forces. There have been many presidents who have served in the Army. According to a news portal, 31 out of 45 US presidents have had some form of military service. In America, the army is considered to be the second-largest employer of the country with over 1 million active-duty and reserve soldiers. The first largest employer in their country is Walmart with close to over 2 million employees.

