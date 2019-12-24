These 4 Restaurants Will Be Open In Mumbai During Christmas Eve

Santa is here to provide you with some delicious food and cocktails. Pick a place for a perfect Christmas evening. Here is the list of 4 best restaurants that will be open on Christmas evening to provide you with treats:

Which restaurants are open on Christmas eve?

80 Days World Cuisine

This restaurant is one of the best in Mumbai. It offers the best continental cuisine. 80 days world cuisine will be open on Christmas eve, unlike other restaurants which will offer you many cuisines to enjoy your Christmas eve. This restaurant has plenty of options for those trying pan-continental cuisine. 80 Days has everything from Italian to Lebanese. The food is decently priced, well presented, and the atmosphere is good. They have an exclusive buffet lined up for Christmas. It is located in A 1&2, Sector 17, Moraj Palm Paradise, Off Palm Beach Road, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai.

Glasshouse

Glasshouse is one classy restaurant that you must try. This restaurant offers a luxurious brunch and you can also enjoy evening parties and dinners with delicious dishes. They also offer special cocktails to enjoy your Christmas evening. Glasshouse is providing many different packages which include alcohol and also non-alcohol packages. It is located in Hyatt Regency Mumbai, Airport Sahar Street, Andheri East, Chakala, Mumbai.

The Lalit Mumbai

The Lalit is famous all over India, it provides some luxurious drinks and food. It has the best environment out of all. They offer poolside parties on many different occasions. Enjoy some jazz music and live counters on your Christmas evening with your friends. The Lalit gives different themes on different occasions like Red and white theme on Christmas. The restaurant is located in Lalit Mumbai, Andheri North, Mumbai, Chakala, Mumbai, Sahar Airport Road.

Rumours

Rumours offer happy hours on Christmas evening. It has a decent range of drinks in store for you, along with fast finger foods and pumped-up music. It is located in A S Marg, Opposite Powai Lake, North Marine Shipping Corporation, Powai, Mumbai

