Things To Do In Indiranagar: Three Best Spas In Indiranagar You Can Visit

Are you suffering from dandruff? Have you tried everything you possibly could to treat it? Then you might want to consider going for a hair spa to treat your dandruff. Hair spa not only moistures your scalp but also removes all the bacteria which is present in your scalp. Spa is not only for hair but also for nails and full body. If you are wondering about the best places to give this a try, then look no further than Indiranagar, if you're in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | Things To Do In Indiranagar: Places To Find Best Home Decor Shops In Bengaluru

Body Raaga Wellness spa

This place is famous for a foot massage. They have expert therapists who make sure that the client is satisfied with the spa. As per consumer reviews, the staff is friendly. The ambience is also clean and that is why people prefer visiting this place.

ALSO READ | Things To Do In Indiranagar: Best Bakeries For All The Dessert Lovers In Bengaluru

The Dragon spa

One of the most reasonable spas and worth trying out. The Dragon spa is known for the best massages and hair spa. Apart from this they also provide facial massage. As per consumer reviews, it is one of the best spas in town.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Police Thankful For Peaceful Protests Against CAA: Commissioner Bhaskar Rao

Influence unisex salon and spa

This spa is for men as well as women. They provide head massage, body massage, deep tissue massage and various massages. It is one of the oldest spa centres in Bengaluru and is known to have the best customer service. However, the customers have mixed reviews about the parlour.

ALSO READ | Section 144 In Force For Third Consecutive Day, Bengaluru Police Infor