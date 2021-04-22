Thrissur Pooram 2021 Date, History, Significance And Celebration

The Thrissur Pooram is an annual temple festival that is held in Thrissur, Kerala. The Thrissur Pooram is held is at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur every year on Pooram Day. Pooram Day is the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the Malayalam Calendar month of Medam. Read on to know more about Thrissur Pooram 2021 date, history and significance.

Thrissur Pooram 2021 Date

Thrissur Pooram is going to be celebrated on April 23, 2021, at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur. However, the Kerala govt has decided to limit the Thrissur Pooram celebration this year keeping in consideration the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state. While the public will not be allowed to participate in the Thrissur Pooram 2021, the rituals of the festival will be conducted by the temple authorities.

Thrissur Pooram History

The Thrissur Pooram was started by Rama Varma Kunhjippilla Thampuran, or Rama Varma IX, who was the Maharaja of Cochin (1790-1805). Before the Thrissur Pooram began, the largest festival in Kerala was the one-day Arattupuzha Pooram Festival held at Aarattupuzha. Temples in and around Thrissur also participated in this festival. However, in 1978, there were a lot of rains and flooding and Thrissur temple people could not reach Arattupuzha on time, so they were not allowed to participate in the festival.

As a result, Sakthan Thampuran made the decision to unify the 10 temples situated around Vadakkunnathan Temple and organised the first-ever Thrissur Pooram festival. Temples and deities from all over Kerala were invited to Thrissur to pay obeisance to Lord Vadakkunnathan (Lord Siva), the presiding deity of the Vadakkunnathan Temple. Something really unique about the Thrissur Pooram festival is the fact that everything in this festival is made from scratch every year.

Thrissur Pooram Significance and Celebration

Thrissur Pooram is an important festival for the residents of Thrissur and surrounding areas. Every year, people from all over Kerala come to this festival to pray to Lord Shiva. A huge procession is organised on this day with music and prayer. 50 elephants decorated with golden ornaments are also present in the procession. However, this year, the public processions have been limited and only temple rituals are going to be allowed, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across all of Kerala.

