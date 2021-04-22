Thrissur Pooram Images & Pictures To Send To Your Close Ones To Wish Them

The Thrissur Pooram festival is celebrated annually in Thrissur in Kerala, India. The festival celebrations are held at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur when the moon rises with the Pooram star. On this day, a number of devotees send wishes and Thrissur Pooram images to their loved ones to wish them on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram.

Thrissur Pooram History

Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Cochin (1790-1805) decided to unify the 10 temples situated around Vadakkunnathan Temple and organise the celebration of Thrissur Pooram as a mass festival. Before the Thrissur Pooram, the one-day festival in Kerala was held at Aarattupuzha, also called Arattupuzha Pooram. Back then, temples in and around Thrissur regularly participated in the festival celebrations.

However, in the year 1798, due to pouring rains, the temples from Thrissur were late for the Arattupjuzha Pooram and were denied entry to the Pooram procession. So the temple authorities complained about the same to Sakthan Thampuran. He then unified the 10 temples.

The then king even invited temples with their deities to the city of Thrissur to pay obeisance to Lord Vadakkunnathan (Lord Shiva), who is the presiding deity of the Vadakkunnathan Temple. Every year, since then, everything that is used in the festival is made fresh from scratch. People are given duties to craft the umbrellas and the nettipattam.

Kerala Government cancels Thrissur Pooram celebrations amid COVID wave II

Amid the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Kerala government ruled that this year the Thrissur Pooram festival will be held without spectators. Chief Secretary in a meeting on Monday stated that the public will not be allowed to participate in the Kerala festival. This decision invited a widespread protest in the state with many writers, artists and activists taking it up with the government opposing the move.

Coronavirus situation in Kerala

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala has so far recorded over 12,39,424 positive cases, out of which, 11,40,486 have successfully recovered and 4,929 have died, as on April 20th, 2021. As per the reports collected on April 20th, 2021, from MoHFW, in the previous 24 hours, 18,257 new cases, 4,565 fresh recoveries and 25 deaths have been reported.

