Top College Festivals In Delhi You Need To Visit For An Amazing Experience

Delhites are known for partying like there is no tomorrow, especially the city's college-going crowd. The students wait for the entire year to work, compete and embrace the college fests that fill the capital city with amazement. These fests are filled with exciting events and competitions that one can hardly miss out. To experience the best college fests in the city, here's a list.

Top 4 College Fests To Visit In Delhi

Rendezvous: IIT Delhi

Fests in IIT Delhi offers their visitors with deep and harmonious music, wonderful dance performances, and many more which fills the audience with unimaginable pleasure. Many celebrities and musicians have visited ‘Rendezvous’ including Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Arijit Singh, Farhan Akhtar. ‘Rendezvous’ guarantees an extensive range of talents like dance, music, quiz competitions, art, drama, debates and many games.

Engifest: Delhi Technological University

‘Engifest’ held in February provides a person with three long days full of cultural divertissement. Many music sensations like Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal-Shekhar, Amit Trivedi, and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam have adorned and rock the stage of Delhi Technology University. It is one of the most successful cultural festivals of North Indian colleges. EDM nights of ‘Engifest’ are pure bliss and being a part of this fest with their overwhelming performances is worth every second.

Crossroads: SRCC

It is considered to be one of the most awaited college fests of Shree Ram College of Commerce. They call it ‘Crossroads’ as it does not leave any stone unturned, for providing an absolute mix of entertainment and fun.

‘Crossroads’ offers four days of enjoyment filled with many unimaginable surprises for SRites and non SRites. The DJ nights, dance competitions, fashion shows and star performances take students to another world of joy and pleasure.

Anugoonj: IP University

‘Anugoonj’ of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is a must-watch fest in New Delhi and it offers its audience with unforgettable memories. This three-day festival is filled with loads of excitement that takes the heart of the visitors. It bestows the visitors with many intriguing street plays, dance performances and mesmerizing music performances and wonderful jam sessions.

