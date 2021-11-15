Tulsi Vivah 2021: All About Tulsi Vivah Kahani, Shubh Muhurat And Timing For Aarti

Tulsi Vivah is the Hindu god Vishnu's or his Avatar Krishna's ceremonial marriage to the Tulsi plant (holy basil). It is commemorated today. On November 15, 2021, Dwadashi Tithi begins at 6.39 am and concludes at 8.01 am on November 16, 2021. Tulsi is a sacred plant to Hindus and is revered as Lakshmi's avatar. Between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima, Tulsi Vivah is a ceremonial celebration. It is a ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant with a black holy stone called Saligram that differs by area.

Tulsi Vivah shubh muhurat

Tulasi Vivah on Monday, November 15, 2021

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 6.39 on November 15, 2021

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 8.01 on November 16, 2021

Tulsi Vivah kahani

Tulsi plant was a woman named Vrinda who was married to asura king Jalandhar, according to Hindu scriptures. Devtas were unable to overcome Jalandhar because of his devotion to Lord Vishnu, which made him invincible. Vrinda made a sankalpa for Jalandhar's success until he returned from the war. Lord Vishnu disguised himself as Jalandhar and shattered the sankalpa of Vrinda. Lord Vishnu was cursed by Vrinda to take the form of Saligram and be separated from his wife Devi Lakshmi. Vrinda then drowned in the ocean, and Lord Vishnu transferred her soul to a plant, which became known as Tulsi. With Lord Vishnu's blessings, Tulsi married Vishnu in the guise of Saligram in her next birth on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. To mark this occasion, the Tulsi Vivah is performed.

Tulsi Vivah rituals

The Tulsi Vivah is based after a Hindu wedding. Tulsi, the bride, wears a saree or lehnga with jewellery. Bindi is used to embellish a leaf or a human face glued to the plant with bindi and a nose ring. The groom is either a brass image or painting of Vishnu or Krishna draped in dhoti, or a black sacred stone, the symbol of Lord Vishnu. Both Vishnu and Tulsi are bathed and garlands are placed around them. A sacred thread is used to connect the pair, and a wedding ceremony is held. On this day, devotees maintain a fast.

