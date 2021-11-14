Tulsi Vivah 2021: Know Important Dates, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Other Details

Prabodhini Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah have shared an old relationship for ages in Indian culture. The Tulsi plant which is considered very sacred among Hindus is worshipped as Goddess Lakshmi. A day after Prabodhini Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah is celebrated further marking the beginning of the wedding season in Hindu culture. One of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on Dwadashi Tithi which falls on November 15 this year.

Tulsi Vivah is a ceremonial marriage that is held between the tulsi plant and a holy stone, Shaligram, which is considered the personification of Lord Vishnu. Read on to know all about Tulsi Vivah, important dates, shubh muhurat, significance, celebrations, and others.

Tulsi Vivah 2021: Important dates

This year Tulsi Vivah falls on Monday, November 15, 2021. Usually, Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on Dwadashi Tithi which is a day after Prabodhini Ekadashi. The festival can be performed anytime between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima and the day varies in every region.

Tulsi Vivah Shubh Muhurat

Speaking about the shubh muhurat for Tulsi Vivah, the Dwadashi Tithi begins at 6:39 AM on November 15, 2021, and will end at 8:01 AM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

With this, the shubh muhurat for Tulsi Vivah begins at 1:02 PM till 2:44 PM on November 15, 2021, and again at 5:17 PM till 5:41 PM in the evening.

Tulsi Vivah significance

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu was once cursed by Tulsi Mata who turned him to turn into a black rock. Later, to get rid of this curse, Lord Vishnu got married to Tulsi Mata in the form of the black stone or Shaligram and since then the ceremonial Tulsi Vivah is performed to commemorate this occasion.

