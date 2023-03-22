Last Updated:

Ugadi 2023: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Nani, Sai Pallavi Extend Wishes

Ugadi or Yugadi is being observed today (March 22). The festival marks the beginning of a new year according to the Hindu calendar.

Written By
Hardika Gupta
Ugadi 2023

Image: @urstrulymaheshbabu, @jrntr, @nani/Instagram


On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, several celebrities from the South cinema including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Raghavendra Rajkumar took to social media and shared their warm wishes. Take a look. 

Celebrities extend wishes on Ugadi

RRR actor Ram Charan shared his warm wishes. He tweeted, "Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi." Take a look at his tweet below:

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account and wished his fans on the special occasion. He wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Let's this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity, and happiness." Take a look at his tweet below: 

Sai Pallavi extended her warm wishes and tweeted, "I wish you all a Happy Ugadi." Take a look at her tweet below:

Kannada filmmaker Raghavendra Rajkumar wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Have a wonderful day. Take care. Jai Anjaneya. Jai Gurudev. #Ugadi." 

Take a look at his tweet below:

RRR actor Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi." Take a look at his tweet below:

Nani shared a poster of his upcoming film Dasara and wished his fans. He tweeted, "Wish you all a very happy ugadi #HappyUgadi."

The festival Ugadi is called 'Gudi Padwa' in Maharashtra and rest of the states. 

