Ugadi Status In Tamil That You Can Add To Your Whatsapp To Wish Your Friends And Family

The festival of Ugadi is celebrated by the people of the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. A long cycle of sixty years named Samvatsara starts on this day. One unique name is given to all these sixty Samvatsara. Ugadi is celebrated on the same day as the Maharashtrian and Konkani festival Gudi Padwa. It will be celebrated on March 25, 2020. There are many people who desire to wish their friends and family in their own language on these festivals. There are many Ugadi statuses in Tamil available online that you can send to your friends and family.

Ugadi status in Tamil

Ugadi nutana samvacharam shubhakankshalu

Ugadi pudu varsha parupu nall vaztukal

Ugadi nalvalthugal

Inniya putthandu nalvalthugal

Ugadi Whatsapp Status

Yugadiya Bannagalu Baraly

He Varusha Nimma Bhalali

Masadiraly Yendendigu

He Hrudaya Rangoli.

Bevu Bellagalante

Bereyaly Nohu Nalivu

Halu Jenu beretante

Badhukina Yella

Novu Maretante!

“U” thsavam

“G” owravam

“A” anandam

“D” hanam

“I” shwaryam

“UGADI” Shrikara Nama Samvatsra Shubhakankshalu!

Velugula harati

Telugu Vari Kottha Velugula Kaanti

VachchEnamma Ugadhi

Kottha Samvachchara Vrudhi

Ugadi Shubakankshalu

Maduramaina Prathiksanam

Nilsthundi Jeevitantam

Raabothunna Kotta Samvataram

Alanti Ksanalani Enno ivalani Korukuntu

Ugadi Shubakankshalu

Ugadi Wishes

Ee ugadi endhiginthaluu belakaagirali, Ea ugadi nimage nemmadi, arogya aishwaryavannu tharali, Ee belakina habba ninna matthu ninna bandhu baandhavara mana belagali.. Ugadi habbada shubhaashayagalu 2020

Nimma vyrigala melina dwesha alisi hogali, Nimma sutthalina katthalu belakagali, Ee ugadi Nimma Kutumbakke Sukha shaanthi nemmadi tharali Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu 2020

unnaavu naa madilo ganaala pallakigaa… alasina prati ghadiyalanu dooram chestavuga…. Idi chaalu vasantama..idi naaku chaalamaa… happy ugadi.

