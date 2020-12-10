UNICEF Day 2020: All About The History, Significance, & Theme

UNICEF Foundation Day is celebrated every year on December 11 ever since the United Nations General Assembly created UNICEF on the same day back in 1946. The programme was initiated to provide supplies, assistance and to improve health, to children after World War II. UNICEF started as a temporary relief fund of the United Nations, however, in October 1953, the UNGA extended UNICEF's mandate indefinitely to assist vulnerable children. This year, UNICEF is completing 74 years of its foundation ever since it was established by the UN General Assembly in 1946. Read on to more about UNICEF Day 2020.

UNICEF Day 2020 History

UNICEF Day history starts in 1946 when the day was founded so as to create awareness about the organisation and its work in various fields associated with the well being of children and mothers. The organisation works in the field of adolescent development, uprooted children, communications, gender equality, child protection, children with disability, environment and climate change and social inclusion of underprivileged children. UNICEF works on the basis of UNICRC which refers to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Convention has 54 articles that cover all aspects of a child’s life and set out the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights that all children are entitled to. It also explains how adults and governments must work together to make sure all children can enjoy all their rights.

UNICEF Day Significance

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories. They also work in the world's toughest places to reach the children and young people in need. UNICEF's Supply Division is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. It serves as the primary point of distribution for essential items like vaccines, antiretroviral medicines for children and mothers with HIV, nutritional supplements, emergency shelters, family reunification and educational supplies. It was founded in 1946 to help protect children after the second world war. The main aim of the UNICEF at that time was to help the starving and ill children from war-torn regions in Europe, China and the Middle East. The flag of UNICEF has a globe and olive leaves from the UN flag and is blue in colour. It features a mother and child in the globe circle. UNICEF Day 2020 theme is to focus on addressing the needs of children facing adversities due to the COVID pandemic across the globe. UNICEF has even opened up donation portals on their website where people can donate the COVID based kits to needy children. Happy UNICEF Day 2020.

“I believe deeply that children are more powerful than oil, more beautiful than rivers, more precious than any other natural resource a country can have. I feel that the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my life is to be associated with UNICEF.” -Danny Kaye

"If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one." -Mother Teresa

"Around the world, children are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable world for all. Let's build on advances and re-commit to putting children first. For every child, every right." -UN Secretary-General António Guterres

"There's enough on this planet for everyone's needs but not for everyone's greed." -Mohandas Gandhi

"I can testify to what UNICEF means to children because I was among those who received food and medical relief right after World War II." -Audrey Hepburn

