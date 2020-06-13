US Army Birthday Wishes That You Can Share To Celebrate The Occasion

June 14, 1775, was the first day that the Continental Congress came forward and appointed expert marksmen to serve the United Colonies for a year. It gave birth to the first U.S. Army and George Washington was named as the commander-in-chief. June 14, 2020, will mark the 245th birthday of the U.S. Army. On the occasion, here are US Army birthday wishes 2020. Read on:

Wishes for Army birthday 2020

You have taken your life and used it to save others' lives. Happy Army birthday 2020 The day you were born was the day you became a hero. Happy Army birthday 2020 Today is a celebration of the nation's best heroes. Happy Army birthday 2020 Your life was created with a purpose - to save lives. Happy Army birthday 2020

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

You stand strong and proud putting your life on the line. Now that is a happy birthday. Happy Army birthday. I may not be a superhero like you US ARMY, but my superpower is making you feel special on your birthday. Happy Army birthday You came into this world with courage and might 245 years ago, so on your birthday, we celebrate those traits that make you our hero. Happy birthday US Army 2020 You've rescued so many valuable lives. Today we rescue you with birthday wishes meant to transport you to the safety of our hearts. Army birthday 2020

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

There is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer. US Army birthday wishes 2020 No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation Happy Army birthday 2020 Your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader. Happy Army birthday When the will defies fear, when duty throws the gauntlet down to fate, when honor scorns to compromise with death -- that is heroism. Happy Army birthday 2020. Word to the Nation: Guard zealously your right to serve in the Armed Forces, for without them, there will be no other rights to guard. Happy U.S. Army Day The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other ba**ard die for his. Happy Army Day 2020.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

