Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Uttarayan 2024: Date, History, Significance, How Kite Flying Festival Is Celebrated

India is all set to celebrate the 'northward movement of sun' with Uttarayan and here's what significance it holds.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Uttarayan 2024
Uttarayan 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Uttarayan, rooted in the Sanskrit terms "uttaram" (north) and "ayanam" (movement) signifies the northward journey of the Sun, a phenomenon observed between the winter and summer solstices. In the Gregorian calendar, this translates to the actual movement of the sun concerning the earth occurring roughly from December 20 to January 20.

The heart of this celestial event is celebrated as Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti, a highly anticipated harvest festival in Gujarat.

Advertisement
Uttarayan | Image: Unsplash

More about Uttarayan

Beyond traditional rituals and delicious sweets, Uttarayan in Gujarat is synonymous with vibrant kite-flying sessions and the joyous cry of "Kai Po Che." This festival goes beyond worship and is a cultural celebration that captures the spirit of the Gujarati people.

Advertisement

When is Uttarayan 2024?

Uttarayan coincides with Makar Sankranti and will be celebrated on January 15, the day following Lohri. In Gujarat, the subsequent day is known as Vasi Uttarayan or Stale Uttarayan, adding an extended festivity to the cultural calendar. The auspicious Uttarayan Sankranti Moment is slated for 2:54 am, as per drikpanchang.

Advertisement
Uttarayan | Image: Unsplash

What’s the history of  Uttarayan?

The roots of Uttarayan lie in the Mahabharata which recounts the tale of Bhishma Pitamah, who chose to embrace death during Uttarayana. Blessed with the gift of choosing his death, Bhishma awaited the sun's northward movement. The sun's migration marks the onset of Uttarayana or Winter Solstice which is deemed auspicious in Hindu beliefs.

Advertisement

What is the religious significance of Uttarayan?

Uttarayan marks the sun's transition into Makara (Capricorn) Rashi (zodiac sign). Hindus believe that those departing during Uttarayana bypass the cycle of rebirth and enter paradise directly. The festival worships Surya, the Sun God.

Advertisement
Uttarayan | Image: Unsplash

How does the kite flying tradition hold a cultural significance in Uttarayan?

Similar to Thanksgiving in the West, Uttarayan is a time for families to get together and marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. In Gujarat, kite-flying takes centre stage and attracts enthusiasts from all walks of life. Besides the festivity, kite flying is historically linked to good health aligned with the importance of prolonged sun exposure.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement