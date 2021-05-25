Vaikasi Visakam 2021 Date, Time, Significance, History And Celebration

The Hindu calendar's Vaikasi Visakam, which falls in the month of Vaisaki, will be observed on June 4th this year. The day usually falls in the months of May and June on the Gregorian calendar. The auspicious day commemorates Lord Muruga's birth anniversary, and people commemorate the occasion by doing pooja and conducting numerous rituals. Continue reading to learn about Vaikasi Visakam 2021 date, time and significance of this day.

Vaikasi Visakam 2021 date: May 25, Tuesday

Vaikasi Visakam 2021 time starts at 07:06 AM on May 25th, 2021

Vaikasi Visakam ends at 04:11 AM on May 26th, 2021

Vaikasi Visakam significance

Vaikasi Visakam is observed in the Hindu month of Vaisaki, and the Nakshatra Vishaka coincides with Purnima, commonly known as the full moon day. Lord Muruga appears in the shape of fire sparks from Lord Shiva's third eye. Because the fire that erupted from Lord Shiva was huge and intensely hot, the fire spark was plunged into a river to cool down. The spark was separated by the river Sarvana Pooja, which reduced the intensity of the heat.

Vaikasi Visakam history

It is believed in the Hindu scriptures that each twinkle that originated from the huge spark, on the other hand, was incarnated into a newborn. Goddess Parvati merged all the babies into one kid, Lord Muruga, who has twelve hands and six faces. And each of the six faces represents a distinct personality.

The demons Soorapadman, Singamuhan, and Tarakan were summoned by Lord Shiva's third eye for one important reason: to destroy them. The demons were powerful, and only Lord Shiva's particular power, which was channelled via his third eye, from which Lord Muruga was born, could fight them.

Vaikasi Visakam Celebration

In India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, the day is commemorated with considerable fanfare and bears religious significance. Devotees participate in various processions, such as carrying milk pots to temples and then using the milk to perform 'abhishekam' at the temples. Many devotees visit temples to do various poojas and seek Lord Muruga's blessings.

People celebrate the day by staying indoors, fasting, and eating milk and fruits. Chanting prayers, mantras, and singing hymns to the almighty accompany this. As part of the Vaikasi Visakam's ceremonies, many people meditate and distribute prasadam on this day.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK