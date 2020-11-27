Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2020: Know About Its History, Significance And Date

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is considered as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. the day is observed one day before Kartik Purnima. This Chatiurdashi which falls on the Shukla Paksha is considered sacred for both the devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva as both the deities are worshipped on the same day. Read on for more details on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi history and significance of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2020.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2020 History

On Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, is celebrated with full fervour in temples at Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya and many cities in Maharashtra as well. According to drikpanchang, in the Shiva Purana its mentioned that it was on this day that Lord Vishnu went to Varanasi to worship Lord Shiva by offering him a 1000 lotuses. When he was about to offer the 1000 lotuses to Lord Shiva, he found that the 1000th lotus is missing, so to fulfil his puja, he plucked one of his eyes, which are compared to lotuses, and offered to Lord Shiva. The diety was then pleased by Lord Vishnu's devotion that he restored the plucked eye that Vishnu had offered him, plus he also offered him with the gifting him a Sudarshana Chakra, which is considered as one of the most powerful weapons of Lord Vishnu.

On Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, devotees offer a thousand lotuses to Lord Vishnu as well as they recite the Vishnu Sahasranama on this day as well. The devotees pray Lord Vishnu at midnight while they offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the dawn. In Varanasi, Shiva devotees have an early morning bath at Manikarnika ghat which is also known as Manikarnika Snan as well.

Importance of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi date in 2020

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi falls on November 28th this year. This day is of importance as it is rarely found in the Hindu calendar that both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are prayed on the same day. The day is observed once a year and has a special significance.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Significance

According to drikpanchang, It is believed that by praying Lord Vishnu on this day, a person can get a place in Vaikunth which means heaven. Performing shradh and tarpan on this day is also considered to be auspicious on this day. It is said that Lord Krishna had performed Shradh of the warriors who passed away during the war in Mahabharata, it is said that Lord Krishna had offered his prayers on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi itself.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 10:21 AM on Nov 28, 2020

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 12:47 PM on Nov 29, 2020

