Vaishakha Amavasya 2021: What Is The Significance And History Of This Day?

Vaishakh, also known as Vaishakha, is the Hindu calendar's second month. Vaishakh Amavasya occurs on the Hindu month of Vaishakh's No-Moon day. Every year, it occurs around April/May on the Gregorian calendar. Continue reading to learn more about Vaishakha Amavasya's importance and history.

Vaishakha Amavasya Date:

This year, the Vaishakha Amavasya 2021 will fall on May 11th. The day is Monday.

Vaishakha Amavasya time

Vaishakha Amavasya date begins from 10 May 2021, from 9.55 pm

Vaishakha Amavasya date ends on May 11 at 2.50 pm.

Vaishakha Amavasya significance

The auspicious day is significant for paying homage to our forefathers and praying for their souls' redemption. Invocations from our forefathers, according to Vedic rituals and sayings, play an important role in the family's well-being. From an astrological standpoint, Vaishakha Amavasya is also important.

It is also believed that any Kaal Sarp Dosh, or time, snake, or fault, that one is suffering from is removed by the day. This day is also known as Shani Jayanti in some states, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Vaishakha Amavasya history

According to Hindu scriptures, there once lived a brahmin called Dharmavarna, who was by nature a religious man. The brahmin lived a simple life, fasting, performing yajnas, and learning from sages and monks. Dharmavarna heard about Kalyug from his professor during one of his classes. He discovered that in Kalyug, nothing can be better than the worship of Lord Vishnu.

Chanting the Lord's name is equivalent to performing such difficult religious rituals. This realisation led him on a renunciation tour, during which he finally surrendered his mind and senses to Lord Vishnu.

He arrived in Pitrulok one day while travelling and discovered his father in a bad condition. He was perplexed by this and inquired as to what the explanation might be. His father explained that due to Dharmavarna's forsaking, there was no one in the family who could perform rites to bring redemption to the family's deviated souls. They also wanted him to return home, marry, and start a family.

Only then will his ancestors' circumstances change. They also urged him to perform rites on every Vaishakh Amavasya so that they could be redeemed. On this, he returned, married, and performed the rituals every Vaishakh Amavasya.

IMAGE: EVGENI TCHERKASSKI UNSPLASH