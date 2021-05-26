Vaishakha Purnima History And Significance: Why Is Purnima Considered Auspicious?

The Vaishakha month is considered a sacred month as per Hindu beliefs. Vaishakha Purnima is an even more significant day as it falls in this month and doubles as a full moon day. This year, Vaishkha Purnima tithi begins on May 25 at 8.29 pm and ends on May 26 at 4.43 pm. The first lunar eclipse of the year is also going to take place on this day although it won't be visible in India. Let's learn about Vaishakha Purnima significance and history as we celebrate this day.

Vaishakha Purnima History and Significance

Purnimas are typically considered auspicious in the Hindu community. As per the Puranas, a full moon day is associated with birth, rebirth and manifestation of the soul. This belief is synonymous with the moon's cycle that is completed on this day and signifies an end of a chapter in one's life and the beginning of a fresh slate. Devotees commemorate this day by taking a bath in any holy river early in the morning before commencing their fast. As Lord Vishnu is associated with this day, devotees offer prayers to the god of preservation along with their household deities.

Satyanarayana Katha is generally recited on Vaishakha Purnima as an ode to the Gods. Devotees believe that these rituals will allow them to seek salvation from the cycle of birth and death. Performing these rituals signify the purification of the body and the mind. Hindus also believe in preparing special delicacies on this day as an offering to the Lord. A sweet dish, known as Kheer, consisting of jaggery, coconut, honey, semolina, milk and ghee is prepared on this day.

Scientifically, during a full moon, the gravitational pull from the moon influences the ocean waves, as observed in the high tides, as well as a human body as it is made up of 60% water. It is important to regulate the water levels in your body on this day, which is why a fast is performed to control the acid content in the body. Moon also has an impact on mental health and causes frequent changes in moods and behaviour. Such rituals help in keeping our mental state stable as well.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK