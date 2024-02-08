English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

From baking your favourite cake to hopping on a shopping spree, a list of things you can do if you are single this Valentine's day.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
February, apparently the month of love, can be an annoying time for single people. For those who are unattached and not exactly happy about their relationship status, it can be more like putting salt on a wound. However, even all the single people out there can make the most of the day of love with little gestures and celebrations. Also, celebrating yourself can help you shift your focus and be happy with what you already have. 

Here are some things that you can do if you are single on Valentine’s day. 

Host a singles-only dinner party 

Invite your single tribe to your place and spend some quality time with them. Spending time with friends is a great celebration of love. The best part is that it does not have to be romantic at all. Cook an amazing dinner, pop some champagne, and toast to your independence.

Go on a solo movie date 

Going to the movies alone is the best idea ever. Get a ticket to a new film that you have been dying to watch, splurge on some popcorn, and have the best date for yourself. 

Bake a cake 

No better way to celebrate than cut a cake by yourself, for yourself. Make a delectable dessert and the best part is that you will not have to share it with anyone.

A date with your best friend

Nothing that a date with your best friend cannot fix. Also, the love and compassion provided by your bestfriend is something that you can always celebrate. Doll up, go to a fancy restaurant, and order from the special Valentine's Day menu.

Go on a shopping spree

On the day of love, show some self-love and pamper yourself. Drive to the nearby mall and take yourself on a shopping spree. Buy your favorite perfume or you can even treat yourself with a fine piece of jewelry. 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

