Valentine's Day 2021: Here Are Some Last Minute Date Ideas To Make The Day Memorable

Valentine's Day 2021 is here, and it is the most romantic time for couples everywhere. As couples go extra lengths to make the day memorable for their partners, the pandemic has dampened the spirits of many. Given the reservation hassle and ensuring safety during this time, a lot of things have to be kept in mind before planning this romantic day. For all those couples who have yet not plan how are they going to celebrate V-Day this year, here are some last-minute date ideas which are inexpensive and can be planned at home.

Last-minute Valentine's Day date ideas

Breakfast in bed

Having breakfast in bed could be the best way to start this romantic day. One can make food items in heart-shape like pancakes and eggs (tutorials for same are available on YouTube). This gesture not only shows that one cares for their partner but also reflects the efforts they are making to make the day special.

Make a tent out of bedsheets and binge-watch Netflix

Couples can make a tent with the help of bedsheets on the bed. It can be decorated with the help of fairy lights and can be made into a mini theatre as well. Romantic movies can be watched on Netflix while enjoying the cosy tent with your partner.

A virtual date for those in a long-distance relationship

Valentine’s Day can be extra hard for couples who are in a long-distance relationship. But the day can be special for them as well. Fix a convenient time and organize a video call. The house can be decorated with balloons or even flowers. Pizza and drinks can be ordered at your respective places and be enjoyed through the video call.

Go old school

This means that couples can play board games together. Games like snakes and ladders and scabble can be bought from the local store. They can be enjoyed at home with pizza and some drinks. This can be one of the many ways couples can end their day. This is one of the most comfortable and memorable Valentine's day date ideas.

Team up with other couples

Couples can organise a dance competition with their other couples at their home. Several other fun couples’ games can also be organized. They can be asked to bring their own booze (BYOB) and a fun time is in store for everyone in attendance.

