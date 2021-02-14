Valentine's Day 2021: Here Are Some Lovely Wishes And Quotes You Can Share

Valentine's Day is approaching and it marks the day for the lovers to express their feelings to their partner. The 7-day celebration of Valentine's Day starting from 7th February includes Rose day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and on 14th February, it's the celebration of love. Here are some of the quotes for your girlfriend that you can share to express your love for her. Check out the list.

Valentine's Day wishes for her

Baby, when we’re together, it’s like time stands still and nothing else matters besides the love we share. I can’t wait to be together again. I love you!

On this Valentine’s Day, I want to let you know how much you mean to me. You’re like a precious, priceless jewel. I’m so thankful I’ve found you!

Your eyes sparkle like the stars, your hair cascades like a waterfall, and your lips are sweeter than honey. I love everything about you, inside and out.

I am 100%, completely, head-over-heels in love with you. Thank you for being the most important person in my life.

This Valentine’s Day and every other day of the year I want you to know just how special you are to me, darling. I love you!

Dancing under the moonlight is like being in heaven when I am with you. May this Valentine’s day is the beginning of a never-ending love story.

Our love is a gift I don’t feel worthy to receive. I can’t understand why you would choose to be my girlfriend, but I’m so thankful to have you in my life.

You and I are a perfect match. We agree on the most important things in life. On the little things where we disagree, we complement each other. I’m so glad to have found someone who fits me like a glove!

A girlfriend like you is a rare treasure. You’re not just one in a million, you’re one in 7 billion! There’s no one else for me but you!

I want to hold you in my arms, kiss you, and whisper in your ear all the romantic plans and dreams I have for our future. I love you, baby!

Happy Valentine's day quotes for girlfriend

Darling, you’re my one and only. I don’t know what I ever did to deserve a girlfriend as amazing as you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day to the woman that rocks my world. Yours is the first face I want to see in the morning and the last I want to see each night before I close my eyes. Happy Valentine’s day!

I love spending time with you. Whether we’re out for a romantic evening or just taking a walk together, I always feel best when I’m with you. Happy Valentine’s Day.

You are my beautiful sunshine, the smile on my face and the beat in my heart! Happy Valentine’s Day my love!

As we’ve gotten to know each other over the past year my love for you has continued to grow. I’m looking forward to growing deeper and deeper in love with you! Happy Valentine’s Day!

The love we share is a special bond that nothing can break. I’m so grateful to have such a close relationship with you. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

In all the world there’s no one else I would rather spend time with than you. You put a smile on my face and a spring in my step. Happy Valentine’s day!

Your love keeps me going through thick and thin. In all the peaks and valleys of life I’m so thankful we have each other. Happy Valentine’s Day, darling!

Your love warms me like a blanket from the top of my head to the tips of my toes. I can’t wait to hold you in my arms again. Happy Valentine’s day my love!

I can’t live without you because your love is the force keeping me alive and happy. Happy Valentine’s Day!

