Valentine's Day Messages, Status, Quotes And Memes To Share On This Occasion

Valentine’s Day is arguably one of the most memorable moments for every couple. While Valentine’s festival is celebrated during the course of a week, Valentine’s Day happens to be the most celebrated days of the week. Couples make sure to send each other romantic messages along with gifts, to celebrate the special day. The day is also marked by an abundance of funny memes on social media that netizens enjoy. Now that the special day of the year has arrived, have a look at some of Valentine’s Day messages, statuses and quotes, along with some memes as well.

Valentine’s Day messages

“All that you are is all that I’ll ever need”.

"I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you”.

"If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets”.

"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever”.

"I want all of you, forever, every day”.

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you”.

“Since we met, I cry a little less, smile a lot more, and know that with you here with me– I’m living in a happier world. Thank you for that. You’ll never know how much I love you”.

“Whenever I’m with you, the only place I want to be is closer”.

Valentine’s Day status and quotes

"There's no bad consequence to loving fully, with all your heart. You always gain by giving love”.

"Love doesn't just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new”.

"When love is not madness it is not love”.

"You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back”.

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because the reality is finally better than your dreams”.

"'Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all”.

“I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more”.

Valentine’s Day memes

