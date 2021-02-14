Valentine's Day Wishes & Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones This February 14th

As February 14 is fast approaching, the entire world will be celebrating Valentine's day on the date. This special day is a celebration of love, to recognize its importance and its endurance with your loved ones. As the day of love is just around the corner we have picked up special wishes for you. Check out our Valentine's Day Wishes and some Quotes on love to share with your loved ones.

1. The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love with each other. Happy valentines!

2. Nothing in this world can ever make me happier than knowing that we belong to each other. May our hearts forever beat as one. I love you endlessly, my darling. Happy Valentines Day

3. Love is putting someone else’s happiness and well being before your own. You have shown me how to truly love and for that, I am very grateful. Happy Valentine's Day 2021!

4. Your love has created fertile grounds for me to achieve the impossible, and that is why I am confident I will never lose my way in this life so far as I have your love by my side. Happy Valentine's Day 2021!

5. Every day is Valentine’s Day when I am with you. Every day away from you tests my soul and spirit. My only wish today is for us to be together until the end of time. Happy Hearts’ Day to you, my love.

6. Love is a strange creature. It goads, and it inspires. It is painful yet so sweet. Love is you and me living our lives together. Happy Valentine’s Day to us.



7. “My favorite place is your heart, where I want to make my home. And want to stay together with you forever and ever. Happy Valentine’s Day Dear”

8. “I promise you adventures untold, strong hands to hold, a mind willing to learn, and a love that grows. Happy Valentine’s Day my beloved”

9. Love me to the moon, I will love you to the sky, you be my Sun, I will be your sunshine. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s day my beloved.

10. The eyes are the windows to the soul, but when I look into yours, the reflection I see is my own. Happy Valentine’s Day my one and only love!



11. I asked God for a flower, he gave me a bouquet I asked God for a minute, he gave me a day I asked God for true love, he gave me that too I asked God for an angel and he gave me you Happy Valentine’s Day!

Famous Quotes on Love to share on Valentine's Day

“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.” – Rumi, Poet

"I've always loved you, and when you love someone, you love the whole person, just as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be."

- Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

"It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together."

- Sleepless in Seattle

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so that I never have to live without you"

- A.A.Milne

Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope. - Maya Angelou

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you. A.A Milne

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu, Philosopher

