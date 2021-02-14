Valentine's Day Wishes For Wife To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Better-half

Valentine’s Day, celebrated on February 14 of every year, is a celebration of love for everyone. The day is special as you may express your love for your wife, partner, companion or even a friend or a family member. The celebration starts a week before, from February 7 onwards, with dedicated days such as Rose Day which is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day. To help you prepare for the special day, here we’ve got you the list of Valentine’s wishes, messages and quotes for your better half.

Valentine’s Day wishes for wife

On Valentine’s Day and every day, you captivate my heart and complete me.

If I wrote you a poem of a thousand verses, I’d still be incapable of revealing the depth of my love for you, my beautiful, amazing wife.

These roses know their hue can never exceed the colour of your lips or the blush of your cheeks, and their beauty cannot hold a candle to the vision of loveliness that is you. Happy Valentine’s Day, my dear wife.

Looking back on all the joy our love has accomplished makes me proud to still be your Valentine after all these years.

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love, but because of you, sweet wife, I get to celebrate it every day.

You opened your heart to me and my children, and my heart and theirs overflows with the love you pour into us. Thank you for loving us so.

Happy Valentine’s Day messages for wife

Today is a beautiful day and we are going to make it even more beautiful. Get dressed baby. I have big plans for you tonight.

Some say they’ll make different choices if they had the chance to go back to pick their life partner. My reply is that I’ll choose you again and again. Happy Valentine’s Day my life.

I plan to enjoy you fully today my wife. Every single part of you. Your mind, body and soul. This is going to be an incredible day

Happy Valentine day my love. You have been special to me since day one and I am glad to have met you. Let’s make this day of love when you’ll never forget.

After 40 years of marriage, the way you walked into my life still amaze me till today, my life was a total mess, but you helped in building it. I’m forever grateful. Happy Valentine’s Day wife.

Today is the day of love just like every other day; I really can’t stop thinking about you because you are my everything. Happy Valentine’s Day special wife of mine.

To my wife, you are my rock, my breathe and today, I hope, my valentine. I love you so much; you mean the world to me!

Happy Valentine’s Day quotes for girlfriend

Life would be simply meaningless without you. Thank you for being my girlfriend. Happy Valentine’s day, love.

I may get tired of breathing someday but I’ll never get tired of loving you. Life is nothing without loving you. Happy Valentine Day!

I can’t stop loving you because it’s the only thing I’m good at and the only reason I was sent here on earth. I love you! Wishing you a happy valentine!

I wasn’t born a poet, but your love made me one! I was just lucky when God blessed me with his greatest creation of all time; you! Happy Valentine!

Sometimes I wonder if I’m living a dream. Because so far I cannot believe how blessed I feel about your love. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Every time I see you, for me, it’s a dream come true. Because I dream of your beautiful face every night. Happy Valentine’s Day!

It’s a shame that even if I gather all the dictionaries in the world, I’d still not find a word to describe your beauty! Happy Valentine’s Day!

Image Source: Shutterstock

