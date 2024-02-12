Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Valentine’s Week 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Romantic Messages To Send to Your Partner On Hug Day

Valentine’s Week 2024 is ongoing and today, February 12 commemorates Hug Day. This will be followed by Kiss day and eventually Valentine's Day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hug Day 2024
Hug Day 2024 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Valentine’s Week 2024 commenced on February 7. The week began with Rose Day and will conclude with Kiss Day on February 13, before Valentine’s on February 14. Today, February 12, marks hug day. The day is celebrated to express love and admiration between romantic partners. On this occasion, sending heartfelt wishes and romantic messages can deepen the connection and strengthen the bond between you and your beloved.

Hug Day 2024: Romantic Whatsapp messages to share with your partner on the day 

  • In your arms is where I find solace, love, and the true essence of happiness. Happy Hug Day!
  • A hug is worth a thousand words, yet it feels like a million emotions. Sending you warm hugs and endless love on this Hug Day.
  • Wrapped in your arms, I find my sanctuary, my refuge, and my paradise. Happy Hug Day, my darling.
  • A hug from you is all I need to brighten my darkest days and make my heart overflow with love. Happy Hug Day!
  • Hugging you feels like home—a place where I find comfort, love, and eternal peace. Happy Hug Day!
  • We might not be together, but your warm hugs are still with me, supporting and holding me. Missing you so much today. Happy Hug Day!
  • A long, tight and warm hug is the best medicine for all the pains in life. That is why; here I am to hug you tight today and forever. Happy Hug Day!
  • Hug has the power to end fights, remove our worries, and fix our anxieties, making everything right. Happy Hug Day.
  • A hug from someone special means the whole world, and my darling, for me, that special someone is you. I wish you the happiest Hug Day.
  • In your embrace, I find healing, strength, and an unwavering sense of belonging. Happy Hug Day, my dearest.
  • Every hug from you feels like a gentle reminder that amidst life's chaos, I have found my peace. Happy Hug Day, my love.
Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

