Varalakshmi Vrat 2020: History, Muhurta Timings, Significance And Celebration

Varalakshmi Vrat is one of the most auspicious festivals that is celebrated by Hindu married women. On this day, Goddess Mahalakshmi is worshipped by women. Varalakshmi Vrat 2020 falls on July 31 and on this day a polka or a Vrat is observed to receive blessings from Goddess Mahalaxmi. It is said that if the goddess is placed by the devotee then she will shower the devotee with all she has asked for.

Varalakshmi Vrat 2020: History

According to mythology, it is said that a woman named Charumathi used to live in the town of Kundinyapura (present-day Amravati, Maharashtra) with her husband. It is said that one night Goddess Mahalakshmi impressed by Charumathi came to her dreams and told her to worship Varalakshmi (Vara = boon, Lakshmi = goddess of wealth) to fulfil all her wishes.

It is said that Varalakshmi is another form of Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. She was instructed to worship the Goddess on the Friday of Hindu calendar month of Shravana after the full moon of that month. It is also said that she told about this to her family who encouraged her to perform the pooja. Since then several women have been following the ritual of praying to Goddess Varalakshmi and offering her sweets.

Varalakshmi Vrata 2020: Muhurta Timings

Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday, July 31, 2020

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 07:15 AM to 09:18 AM Duration - 02 Hours 03 Mins

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 01:26 PM to 03:38 PM Duration - 02 Hours 12 Mins

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 07:39 PM to 09:21 PM Duration - 01 Hour 42 Mins

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 12:48 AM to 02:51 AM, Aug 01 Duration - 02 Hours 02 Mins

How is it celebrated?

It is said that on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi Vrata married woman pray for the well being of their family members, especially for their husband. It is said that worshipping the Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi - the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment, and Strength.

This day is seen as an optional official holiday in some states of India. States, where the holiday is celebrated, are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Varalakshmi Vrata 2020 Significance

It is said that Varalakshmi Vrata is important because on this day if the goddess is happy with her devotees then she will bless her with Dhana (food), Dhanya (food), Aayu (Long life), Aarogya (health), Aishwarya (wealth). On this day, goddess also gives her devotes blessings in from of Santanana (progeny) and Soubhagya (long life of husband). It is said that Lord Shiva had narrated the story of Varalakshmi Vrata to Goddess Parvathi in Skanda Purana.