Varuthini Ekadashi 2021 Date: Know The History, Significance & Vrat Vidhi Of This Ekadashi

Ekadashi fasting is observed on every 11th Tithi in the Hindu calendar. Two Ekadashi fasts are observed every month, one during Shukla Paksha and another during Krishna Paksha. The latest Ekadashi to fall in the month of Vaishakha is Varuthini Ekadashi, during which the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu i.e. Lord Vamana is worshipped. Let us find out the Varuthini Ekadashi 2021 date along with a look back into the history and significance of this day.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2021

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on May 07, 2021

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 14:10 on May 06, 2021

The Ekadashi Tithi ends at 15:32 on May 07, 2021

Parana Time is from 5:53 AM and 8:29 AM on May 08, 2021

Varuthini Ekadashi Story

According to the Bhavishya Purana, the Varuthini Ekadashi story was narrated by Lord Krishna to Pandava King Yudhishthira. While explaining the Varuthini Ekadashi significance, Lord Krishna stated that this Ekadashi is capable of turning an unlucky person into a lucky one and even releasing an animal from its cycle of life and death. Moreover, King Mandata himself was enlightened after observing a Varuthini Ekadashi vrat. Similarly, the Ikshvaku King Dhundhumara was freed was from a curse given by Lord Shiva. Since then, it is believed that observing a vrat on this day ensures all human beings prosperity in this life as well as the next.

Varuthini Ekadashi Significance

Devotees associate this day with good fortune and wealth, thereby believing that charity is best performed on this particular Ekadashi. Such charitable actions would please the gods, one's ancestors and living entities. It is also widely believed that fasting on Ekadashi is equivalent to going on a pilgrimage. Apart from fasting, staunch devotees also recite the Vishnu mantra, Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya, repeatedly for 24 hours. Reading holy scriptures, learning the Bhagawad Gita and chanting Vishnu Sahastranaam are among the many holy practices performed on this Ekadashi.

Devotees do not indulge in eating meat, chickpea, honey, black gram, spinach and betel nut on this day. They also avoid using bell metal vessels on this day. While lighting the yajna (fire sacrifice) on the previous day, only Havishyanna food i.e. boiled food without any use of spices, salt and oil are offered to the fire.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK