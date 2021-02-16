Vasant Panchami Quotes In Hindi To Share On This Auspicious Day

Vasanta Panchami is celebrated across the country to welcome the spring season. People worship the Goddess of Knowledge, Devi Saraswati who was said to be born on this day. Every state takes pride in celebrating Vasanta Panchami with their own touch. This festival also marks the beginning of Holika and is celebrated with the colour yellow, since the colour is associated with the goddess. To commemorate this festival, devotees dress in yellow, decorate their spaces with beautiful yellow flowers and distribute the yellow boondi laddoos. Here is a look at the best Vasant Panchami Quotes in Hindi that you can send to your loved ones.

Vasant Panchami Quotes in Hindi

वीणा लेकर हाथ में, सरस्वती हो आपके साथ में,

मिले मां का आशीर्वाद आपको, हर दिन, हर वार,

हो मुबारक आपको बसंत पंचमी का त्यौहार।

बसंत पंचमी की शुभकामनाएं

उड़े पतंग आसमान में सबकी निराली,

पीली, लाल, हरी, नीली और काली,

आओ मिलकर हम सब वसंत मनाएं,

द्वार पर अपने रंगीली रंगोली सजाएं।

बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

लेके मौसम की बहार,

आया बसंत ऋतू का त्योहार,

आओ हम सब मिलके मनाये,

दिल में भर के उमंग और प्यार।

बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

फूलों की वर्षा,

शरद की फुहार,

सूरज की किरणे,

खुशियों की बहार,

चन्दन की खुशबु,

अपनों का प्यार,

मुबारक हो आप सबको,

बसंत पंचमी का त्योहार

हैप्पी बसंत पंचमी

सर्दी को तुम दे दो विदाई, बसंत की अब ऋतु है आई

फूलों से खुशबू लेकर महकती हवा है आई

बागों में बहार है आई, भंवरों की गुंजन है लाई

उड़ रही है पतंग हवा में जैसे तितली यौवन में आई

देखो अब बसंत है आई

बहारों में बहार बसंत

मीठा मौसम मीठी उमंग

रंग बिरंगी उड़ती आकाश में पतंग

तुम साथ हो तो है इस ज़िंदगी का और ही रंग

Happy Vasant Panchami 2021

.मंदिर की घंटी,

आरती की थाली,

नदी के किनारे सूरज की लाली,

जिंदगी में आए खुशियों की बहार,

आप को मुबारक हो बसंत पंचमी का तौहर…!!

सरस्वती नमस्तुभ्यम

वरदे कामा रूपिणी!

विद्यारंभम करिश्यमी,

सिद्धिर बवाटू मे सदा!

सूरज हर शाम को ढल ही जाता है,

पतझड बसंत में बदल ही जाता है,

मेरे मन मुसीबत में हिम्मत मत हारना ,

समय कैसा भी गुजर ही जाता है…

