Vat Savitri Vrat 2021 Quotes, Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

In Hinduism, the Vat Savitri Vrat is a very important celebration. For an Indian married lady, it has a bigger importance. According to the area, Vat Savitri is observed on two occasions: Vat Savitri and Vat Purnima, separated by 15 days. On Vat Savitri, married Indian women fast for their husband's long life and well-being.

The Vat Savitri Vrat is also performed to commemorate Savitri's fortitude in fighting Yamraj (the goddess of death) to resurrect her spouse Satyavan. Every year on the Vaishak Vaidya Chaturdashi Amavasya, according to the Hindu calendar, Vat Savitri is commemorated. On this day, people send each other happy Vat Savitri Vrat wishes. Here are some Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2021 and Vat Savitri Vrat messages for you to share with your friends and close ones.

Vat Savitri Vrat quotes

Ashirwad badon ka, Pyaar pati ka, Duaen sabki, Karuna Maa Ki. Vat Savitri Purnima ki Hardik Shubhkamnaey.'

Aaj mujhe aapka khaas intezaar hai, Ye din hai Vat Purnima ka.. Apki lambi umra ki mujhe darkaar hai.. Jaldi aana, yakin karna apke liye sab chorr baitha apka pyar hai ! Happy Vat Savitri Puja.

May The Sindhoor testify your Prayers For Your Husbands Long Life, The Mangal Sutra Reminds you Of, The Promises That Binds you. Happy Vat Savitri Puja.

ts day of fast my wife, I know you care fore my life, Though I can eat but believe I did not take any wheat, I as Husband cares of your Every moment I love you More .. More More.. Happy Vat Savitri Purnima.

Vat Savitri Vrat Significance

The Vat Savitri Vrat is commemorated to honour Savitri's fortitude in fighting the God of Death to bring her spouse back to life. As a result, every Hindu woman fasts on this day and prays to Vat Savitri for their husband's long life and good health. On Vat Savitri, women fast for three days in honour of their spouses, much like Savitri did. Women observe a fast and tie threads around a banyan tree, praying for their husbands' well-being and greeting one another.

