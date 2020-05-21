Vat Savitri Vrat 2020: Know More About History, Significance And Celebration

Vat Savitri Vrat is a Hindu celebration observed by married women for the well being of their husbands. The festival is celebrated in the Western Indian states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and some regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Considering the Hindu calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat is celebrated on the Vaishak Vaidya Chaturdashi Amavasya (no moon night), every year in the Northern part of India. While on the Southern side, the same festival is celebrated on Purnima (Full Moon Day) in the month of Vaishakh. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 will be celebrated on May 22, Friday. Get more details about the festival's history, significance, and celebration.

History of Vat Savitri Vrat

According to the Hindu readings, the Vrat aka fast, named after Savitri, the beautiful daughter of king Aswapati of Madra Desa. After a dormancy of many years, King Asvapati finally got blessed with his first child, Princess Savitri who was known for her beauty. After the princess grew into a young woman, she selected Satyavan as her life partner. Satyavan was a prince in exile who was living in the forest with his blind father Dyumatsen. However, this made the king unhappy, as Satyavan was cursed to die after a year of his marriage.

Despite the warnings, Savitri married Satvayan and she lived with her husband and his family in the forest. As a devoted wife and daughter-in-law, she went to great lengths to take care of the family. Almost after a year, looking at the oncoming death of her husband Savitri vowed to fast and pray to gods for her husband's well being.

On the day of their first wedding anniversary, Satavyan died in Savitri's lap under a Banyan tree. But when Yama, the God of Death, came to claim Satyavan's soul, Savitri followed him as he carried the soul away. Impressed by Savitri's determination and devotion to her husband, Yama offered her a boon, anything she wanted except for Satyavan's life. She first asked for eyesight and return of the kingdom for her father-in-law, then a hundred children for her father, and then a hundred children for herself and Satyavan.

Yamaraj was impressed with Savitri's wit and granted her another boon. Savitri instantly asked for Satyavan to return to life. Yama granted life to Satyavan and blessed Savitri's life with eternal happiness.

Significance

The Vat Savitri Vrat is marked to remember the bravery of Savitri who even fought with the God of death to get her husband back to life. Therefore, on this day every Hindu women observe fast and pray to Vat Savitri seeking blessings for their husband's long life and health.

Celebration of Vat Savitri Vrat

On the occasion of Vat Savitri, women keep a fast of three days for their husbands, just as Savitri did. Women observe a fast and tie threads around a banyan tree and pray for the well-being of their husbands and greet each other.

