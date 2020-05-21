Vat Savitri Vrat is a fasting day observed by married Hindu women of Nepal and neighbouring states on the special no moon day. The fasting on this day is also performed by people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Odisha. This year, the Amavasya will be held on Friday, 5 June 2020. The day is also known as Savitri Vrata or Savitri Amavasya. In the Western Odisha region, the day is known as Sabitri Uwaans. Listed below are the special Vat Savitri Vrat wishes to send to your near and dear ones.

Special Vat Savitri Vrat wishes to send to your near and dear ones

Indian married women keep many fasts throughout the year for various reasons. One of the most important fasts happens to be the Vat Savitri Vrat. Before the fast, the celebration of the Vat Purnima, which is observed on a full moon day is done. Married women keep fasts for the long and happy life of their husbands.

The fasts and the essence of this festive day are also marked by the exchange of Vat Savitri messages and greetings. The messages and wishes showcase happiness, praying for long life and wishing a happy Vat Savitri Puja day to near and dear ones. Some of the dear Vat Savitri Vrat wishes to send to your loved ones can be found below:

Ashirwad badon ka, Pyaar pati ka, Duaen sabki, Karuna Maa Ki. Vat Savitri Purnima ki Hardik Shubhkamnaey

Aaj mujhe aapka khaas intezaar hai, Ye din hai Vat Purnima ka.. Apki lambi umra ki mujhe darkaar hai.. Jaldi aana, yakin karna apke liye sab chorr baitha apka pyar hai ! Happy Vat Savitri Puja!

May The Sindhoor testify your Prayers For Your Husbands Long Life, The Mangal Sutra Reminds you Of, The Promises That Binds you. Happy Vat Savitri Puja!

Vat Savitri Puja ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

Laxmi Puja Khushio ka Ujalo ka Laxmi Puja, Aapki Jindagi khushio se bhari ho, Duniya ujalo se roshan ho, ghar par Maa Kali ka Aagman ho… Happy Laxmi Puja Vat Savitri Puja

Its day of fast my wife, I know you care fore my life, Though I can eat but believe I did not take any wheat, I as Husband cares of your Every moment I love you More .. More More.. Happy Vat Savitri Purnima

