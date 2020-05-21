Quick links:
Vat Savitri Vrat is a fasting day observed by married Hindu women of Nepal and neighbouring states on the special no moon day. The fasting on this day is also performed by people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Odisha. This year, the Amavasya will be held on Friday, 5 June 2020. The day is also known as Savitri Vrata or Savitri Amavasya. In the Western Odisha region, the day is known as Sabitri Uwaans. Listed below are the special Vat Savitri Vrat wishes to send to your near and dear ones.
Indian married women keep many fasts throughout the year for various reasons. One of the most important fasts happens to be the Vat Savitri Vrat. Before the fast, the celebration of the Vat Purnima, which is observed on a full moon day is done. Married women keep fasts for the long and happy life of their husbands.
The fasts and the essence of this festive day are also marked by the exchange of Vat Savitri messages and greetings. The messages and wishes showcase happiness, praying for long life and wishing a happy Vat Savitri Puja day to near and dear ones. Some of the dear Vat Savitri Vrat wishes to send to your loved ones can be found below:
