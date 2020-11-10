Veterans Day 2020: All About History And Significance Of Veterans Day In US

Remembrance Day coincides with Veterans Day in the USA. 11th November is observed as Veterans Day in the states. The day is a federal holiday as well as a state holiday in all the states of the USA. The day was called Armistice Day before its new name was coined in 1954 at the end of the Korean War to honour all the war veterans. The day is observed by attending a memorial service, visiting military cemeteries, attending parades and honouring the war veterans. Read on for more details on Veterans day 2020, Veterans Day history and Veterans Day significance.

Veterans day 2020 in USA

Many people search about whether Remembrance Day is celebrated in the USA or not, but the day is actually observed in the commonwealth nations. Even though some non-commonwealth nations also observe the day but in the U.S., 11th November is observed as Veterans Day and not Remembrance Day. Veterans Day in the U.S. coincides with Remembrance Day and Armistice Day on November 11. America commemorates its war dead on Memorial Day while it honours the war veterans and those who served in World War 2 and other conflicts on Veterans Day which falls on November 11.

Veterans day 2020 quotes

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them. - Laurence Binyon



"Our cheer goes back to them, the valiant dead!

Laurels and roses on their graves to-day,

Lilies and laurels over them we lay,

And violets o'er each unforgotten head." Richard Hovey



"And they who for their country die shall fill an honored grave, for glory lights the soldier's tomb, and beauty weeps the brave."

Joseph Drake

"The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example." Benjamin Disraeli

In Flanders fields the poppies blow Between the crosses, row on row, That mark our place; and in the sky The larks, still bravely singing, fly Scarce heard amid the guns below. John McRae

‘When you go home, tell them of us and say, for their tomorrow we gave our today.’ Rudyard Kipling

"These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honour—and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror." Michael N. Castle

Happy Veterans day 2020!

