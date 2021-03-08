Vijaya Ekadashi 2021: Date, Tithi And Significance Of This Powerful Event

Ekadashi is the eleventh day of each of the two lunar cycles followed in the Hindu Calendar. Typically, there are usually 24 Ekadashis in a calendar year and 2 additional if it's a leap year. Vijaya Ekadashi is celebrated in the remembrance of Lord Vishnu and one of his incarnations, Lord Rama. The eleven number is important and represents the eleven senses of the body i.e. five sense organs, five action organs and the mind. Devotees around the world celebrate this event by observing fast and chanting Vishnu Sahasranam.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2021 Date - Vijaya Ekadashi History & Significance

Vijaya Ekadashi is celebrated each year during the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu Lunar Cycle. This eventful day falls on Tuesday, March 9 of this year. The Tithi starts at 3:44 PM on March 8 and ends at 3:02 PM on March 9. To follow Parana is to break the fast. Ekadashi Parana is followed the next day after sunrise between 06:36 to 08:58 am. On March 10, Dwadashi Tithi ends at 02:40 pm noon.

It is believed that it was during this time that Lord Rama observed a Vrat (fast) to find his way to Lanka. And it was because of this Vrat that he got the idea to build a bridge made up of stones as a gateway to Ravana's kingdom. People who observe the Vrat do so to relieve themselves from the past sins and wrongdoings that they committed directly or indirectly. it is considered to be a way to wash off the guilt caused by those sins. Many also believe that the Vrat helps people overcome challenges and is synonymous with the attainment of victory.

As per beliefs, a sacred bath is taken while chanting the Vishnu Sahasranam mantra, which represents a thousand names of Vishnu. One can also chant "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaye" during the day. While some only observe the Vrat for the given time period, there are many who also perform extensive pujas to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The idol is offered Tulsi leaves, incense sticks, betel nuts and coconut.

