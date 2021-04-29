Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Date, Significance And History Of This Day

Sankashti Chaturthi celebrated in several parts of India and is a day in the lunar month of the Hindu calendar. The day is dedicated to lord Ganesha and falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. Here are more details about the significance, history and date of Sankashti Chaturthi.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 date

This year, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on April 30th. The timings for the Chaturthi begin at 10:09 PM on April 29th, 2021. The Chaturthi will end at 07:09 PM on April 30th, 2021.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi significance

In the Hindu culture, Lord Ganesha is symbolized as the remover of all obstacles and the supreme lord of intelligence.As per the Hindu Panchang, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated in the month of Chaitra every year. On this day, the devotees of Lord Ganesha keep a strict fast for an entire day. Devotees of Lord Ganesha also share greetings and send wishes to their loved ones. Devotees also share pictures and upload statuses about the same.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi history

According to the legends that have been told for centuries, Ganesha was created by goddess Parvati, who is the wife of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Goddess Parvati created Ganesha out of turmeric paste and breathed life into the figure. She then set Lord Ganesha to guard her door while she took a bath.

When Lord Shiva returned, Ganesha did not know who he was and forbade him to enter. This enraged Lord Shjiva and asked his follower gods to teach the child some manners. Being born of Parvati, Ganesha was very powerful and defeated the godly followers as he guarded his mother while she bathed.

Later, Shiva severed the head of Ganesha. When goddess Parvati saw her son dead, she was filled with rage and vowed to destroy the universe where her son was killed. Shiva promised her that her son will live again. Lord Shiva found a mother elephant crying for her dead baby. He consoled the mother and fixed the head of the baby elephant in place of Ganesha’s head. Shiva declared that the boy would be called Ganesha and that he will be symbolised as the remover of all obstacles and supreme lord of intelligence.

(Disclaimer: The contents of the article are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organisation, company, or individual. Republic does not support or promote any superstitious practice.)

Image credits: Ajeet Mestry Unsplash