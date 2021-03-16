Vinayaka Chaturthi March 2021: Find Out The Date And Fast Timings Of This Auspicious Day

Every Lunar month in the Hindu calendar has two Chaturthi Tithis. According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during the time of Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The one which falls after Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. According to a report in Drik Panchang, Vinayaka Chaturthi fast is observed every month but the most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada or in March. Learn more about the auspicious day.

Vinayaka Chaturthi March 2021

Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The report reveals that Varad means "asking God to fulfil any desire one has". On this day Lord Ganesha blesses his devotees, who observe a fast with wisdom and patience. Wisdom and patience are the two virtues that people value the most. Ganesha Puja on Vinayaka Chaturthi is done during the afternoon which is midday according to the Hindu calendar. The Muhurta to worship Lord Ganesha during the afternoon is listed along with Vinayaka Chaturthi dates.

When is Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021?

According to the Hindu Calendar, Vinayak Chaturthi 2021 falls on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The muhurat for Vinayaka Chaturthi vrat is between 11:17 AM to 1:42 PM. It is important to understand that fasting day for Vinayaka Chaturthi will differ for two cities even if the cities are located within the same Indian state.

This happens because fasting depends on sunrise and sunset timings. The midday time depends on sunrise and sunset, which are different for all cities. Hence devotees can either refer to the Hindu calendar or websites to know the vrat timings.

Vinayaka Chaturthi History & significance

Ganesh is also known by the names Heramba, Ekadanta, Ganapati, Vinayaka and Pillaiyar. Ganesh Chaturthi / Ganesh Puja is one of the widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India. The blessings of this God are invoked at religious ceremonies. It is widely believed in the Hindu religion that Ganesha the one who can help one to overcome difficulties to success. The report in Drik Panchang also reveals that Lord Vinayaka is known as the fortune giver. He is also the patron god of travelling.