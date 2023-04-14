Vishu 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

Vishu is the first month of Medan, according to the Malayalam solar calendar. The day is also known as Malayalam New Year and is celebrated with great pomp and show by the Tamil community across the globe. On this day, people worship Lord Krishna (fondly called Unni Krishnan) and organise feasts called Sadya. This year, it will fall on April 15. On this special occasion, here are some WhatsApp messages, wishes, and greetings you can share with your loved ones.

On this day, let’s bring positive and peaceful energy to us and our surroundings, wish you a peaceful Vishu.

Wish this new year strengthens our friendship and take it to a new and strong level, Happy Vishu!

Let’s start our life fresh and make it blissful forever and ever, Happy Vishu to you and your family!

May Lord Vishnu fill your life with love, peace, and joy throughout the year, Happy Vishu!

Wish you the bright rays of happiness, joy, and prosperity, Have a wonderful Vishu!

Let the joyous festival of Vishu bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Happy Vishu!

May this Vishu bring you new hope, new opportunities, and new beginnings. Have a happy and prosperous Vishu!

Let us welcome the Malayali New Year with joy and enthusiasm. May this Vishu bring you happiness and prosperity in abundance.

On this auspicious occasion of Vishu, I wish you and your family a year filled with joy, happiness, and success.

Wishing you a year filled with new beginnings, new opportunities, and new hope. Have a blessed Vishu!

May this Vishu bring you and your loved ones peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Vishu!

Let us celebrate the Malayali New Year with love, laughter, and happiness. Have a wonderful Vishu!

May the auspicious festival of Vishu bring you and your family health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Vishu!